11/02/2021 at 09:44 CET

Pedro Fumero

The National Police arrested an individual in his 30s on Sunday night in the center of Santa Cruz de Tenerife as alleged author of a crime of exhibitionism and another of threats with a knife different people. In the hours before the celebration of Halloween and when the public outrage over the murder of a nine-year-old boy in the Riojan town of Lardero by a sex offender has not ceased, the aforementioned young man was walking through the streets of the capital of Tenerife. and from La Laguna with a pink and fuchsia tracksuitas well as with a teddy bear, also pink. According to the data that have emerged, this individual had a history of sexual assault and attempted murder, as well as sexual abuse.

At 12:30 pm last Sunday, a woman was walking with her four-year-old daughter along the central Herradores street, in La Laguna. The aforementioned young man approached the lady and asked for money. The passerby answered him negatively. In an attitude of supposed revenge, the individual addressed the girl and said: “I am a rapist and your mother is going to tell you“According to the testimony offered by the adult when presenting her complaint to the National Police, the man took a few steps ahead of the mother and the minor, turned towards them and he lowered his sweatpants and briefs to show their genitals.

The woman began to scream and the young man left the place. Shortly after, the mother went to report the facts to the aforementioned security body. From that moment, the episode generated concern among the agents, especially because of the date it occurred and the individual’s clothing, with very striking colors. In addition, the witness explained that the man had several visible tattoos and was carrying an object that was curious to her: a pink teddy bear.

The event was reported to patrols of the National Police in La Laguna and Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Throughout the day, and based on the efforts made by the officials, it was learned that, in the morning, the same man had threatened a man older, who was with two dogs, by using a cutter in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

After various efforts and raids with the physical description and clothing, at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday the alleged perpetrator of both criminal offenses was located in the skating sports rink located in the Parque de La Granja, in the capital. Tenerife.