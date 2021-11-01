11/01/2021

On at 18:08 CET

.

The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested this midday in a wooded area around Ripoll (Girona) the son of the woman murdered yesterday saturday stabbing in this town, the main suspect in the crime.

The Catalan police have informed . that the detainee is in the Mossos police station, waiting to be brought to justice in the next few hours.

The homicide occurred yesterday at around 09:00 yesterday in a flat on Ripollès de Ripoll avenue, where the Mossos d’Esquadra found the victim, a 47-year-old woman, badly injured. that he died shortly after as a result of the stabbing he received.

The Mossos searched from the first moment for the woman’s son, a young man in his 20s who would have been at the scene with another person, both in the wooded area that surrounds the town and in the urban environment.

The search work, in which a helicopter has participated, continued this morning until the Mossos have been able to find the suspect in a wooded area.

The police have not specified whether at the time of the arrest the son of the murdered woman, and the main suspect in the crime, was alone or in the company of the person with whom he is believed to have fled.

Five minutes of silence in Ripoll. | EP

This noon, dozens of residents of Ripoll have gathered in silence at the gates of the City Hall of the population to express their rejection of the murder.

The concentration, called by the City Council, was attended by the mayor of Ripoll, Jordi Munuell, as well as members of the municipal corporation and Montse Pineda, secretary of Feminism of the Department of Feminisms of the Generalitat, on behalf of the Government.

The concentrates have kept five minutes of silence in memory of the murdered neighbor, while the flags flew at half mast on the facade of the town hall, which has declared this Monday an official day of mourning.