

The police managed to capture three young men from Texas who beat a teammate on the football team.

Photo: Mario Tama / .

Three Texas teens were arrested by authorities for brutally beating 16-year-old football player Cole Hagan earlier this month.

According to the authorities, on December 3, the Paramedics found Hagan unconscious, and bleeding from the ears outside a house in Lake Jackson, in the Greater Houston area, where a party was being held.

The Brazoswood High School Player suffered multiple skull fractures and a clavicle fracture, for which Reid Mitchell, 17, Logan Huber, 17, and Ayden Holland, 18, were arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

“They left him on the road after they finished attacking him and then they sent a text message to one of his friends who were in the backyard of this house to say: ‘Hey, come get your son off the street’. They left him on the street, people who were supposed to be his friends, “Cole’s brother Cory Hagan told KTRK-TV.

The victim’s brother also disclosed that Cora left the party by means of lies and once he was outside, they attacked him in such a way that he had to be taken to the Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston where he was placed on a ventilator for several days.

Cory Hagan pointed out to the same media that after the first medical report, they did not know if his brother would come out of this situation, so through his Facebook account he asked the society to join in prayer and that Saturday night they spent it praying so that he could live.

Keep 16-year-old Cole Hagan in your thoughts. He is still in the ICU after the Texas football player was attacked by several classmates. Hagan’s family is offering a $ 25,000 reward for video evidence of the attack. 📷: Make family | Story: https://t.co/slGHwwpRv7 pic.twitter.com/0fAZFFMPce – KVUE News (@KVUE) December 10, 2021

And it has been through the same social network that the young man has kept society informed and recently published that his brother was presenting an improvement: “Cole is unplugged from the ventilator and breathing on his own, and they got him out of bed to take a few steps today. He still has a long way to goBut he is fighting hard and we have faith that God will restore his health. “

Reid Mitchell, 17, Logan Huber, 17 and Ayden Holland, 18, They were released on a $ 20,000 bondHowever, it will be the following week when they are expected to be tried.

Hagan’s family does not want this case to go unpunished and they have launched a juicy offer for whoever provides the video where the three young men can be seen beating the football player in order to present it as reliable evidence before the authorities.

So far it is only known that it is very likely that Cora will not play again more due to multiple injuries.

It may interest you: