11/03/2021 at 18:09 CET

The prosecutor today maintained his request for 12 years in jail for a man accused of sexually abusing his daughter, who was 9 years old, at his home in Montuïri. According to the indictment, the suspect subjected the minor to touching twice. The defendant has categorically denied the facts during the trial held at the Provincial Court of Palma. “I would never do that in my life. I am not capable,” the defendant has sentenced, who attributes the complaint to a “fix to throw him out of the house.” Several technicians from the Consell have indicated that the victim’s account is “credible.”

The events would have occurred between February and June 2013 in the family home, where the girl, her parents and her maternal grandparents lived together. The teenager has not testified at the oral hearing, but a recorded judicial statement in which the minor recounted how her father groped her on two occasions has been projected in the courtroom. In the first, he approached her when she was watching a movie on a couch and touched her breasts and genitals. Days later, when the girl was doing her homework in her room, he groped her again. The victim escaped and the man then told him, according to the adolescent’s account: “Don’t say anything to mom”, otherwise dad will go to jail. ” These words frightened the little girl, who did not explain what happened until four years later.

The suspect, a 59-year-old Spaniard, has rejected all the accusations. “It didn’t even cross my mind to do those things. I’m incapable.” The man explained that his relationship with his daughter was “great”, but that he had an argument with her over the large phone bills. The defendant has said that the minor’s account is “false” and that He responds to a “fix” to kick him out of his house.

The case came to light in 2017, when the teenager told a teacher about what happened and the school implemented the protocol. The minor was attended by technicians from the Consell de Mallorca, who in their reports they considered the victim’s account “credible and valid”.

The prosecutor charges the suspect with continued crime of sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age, for which she claims a 12-year prison sentence and compensation of 6,000 euros for the injured party. The defense lawyer has questioned the statement of the minor and the reports of the Consell and has demanded the acquittal of the accused, although she has requested that in case of conviction the mitigating of undue delays be appreciated.