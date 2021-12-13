12/13/2021 at 09:47 CET

The Prosecutor’s Office asks for three years and six months in prison for a alleged jihadist who self-indoctrinated from a huge material obtained in channels related to Daesh “to be in a position to collaborate or intervene in future terrorist actions.”

The National Court has indicated for this Monday the trial for this cause in which the Public Ministry considers the author of a crime of self-indoctrination and recruitment with terrorist purposes to the accused, who was in provisional prison from his arrest on December 4, 2019 until September 11, 2010.

According to the prosecutor’s account, the accused used the social network Telegram “to train himself in the service of Daesh” under the alias of ‘Abu Tasnim al Andalusi’, participating in more than 60 jihadist-themed groups with up to 76,000 files stored on electronic devices found in his home registry.

Is about “terrorist material of a jihadist nature” with tutorials where the handling of knives is taught, nine explosives manuals and a video that stands out from the rest called “explanation of how to sacrifice unbelievers” detailing how to stab fatally and make explosives.

Also appeared files showing techniques to facilitate the commission of attacks, to conceal weapons, to manufacture silencers and to cause as much damage as possible.

As for the audios, the oaths of loyalty to Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Bagdadi and the archives of Albayan radio, the official platform of this terrorist organization, stand out.

All this shows, according to the prosecutor, that Isham “has accessed, downloaded and stored Daesh material to be in a position to collaborate or intervene in future terrorist actions.”

Thus, he understands that his self-indoctrination has not been limited to the ideological or doctrinal plane but has transcended to an operational plane adopting security measures indicated by Daesh, that is, that Isham “has followed and applied the organization’s guidelines to avoid investigation.”