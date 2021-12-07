12/07/2021 at 18:50 CET

Marcos Ollés

The Prosecutor’s Office requests penalties that add up to almost six years in prison for two men accused of humiliating, threatening and assaulting a drug addict woman on sadomasochistic sex sessions on Palm. According to the prosecution, they contacted her through a contact page and took advantage of her drug addiction to subject her to various harassments for days. The Public Ministry charges them with crimes of tdegrading time, threats and injuries. Both denied the charges during the trial.

The events, according to the prosecution’s account, occurred in January 2018. One of the defendants published an advertisement on a contact website and made an appointment with the victim. Both went to the home of the other suspect, who gave him accommodation in exchange for cocaine for almost a week.

Throughout those days, This man had sadomasochistic sexual relations with the woman, addressing her with insults and offensive expressions to humiliate her. The woman also suffered physical assaults, according to the indictment. During her stay in the house, the injured woman took drugs without the man’s permission. In retaliation, the defendant allegedly shook her, told her that he would put up advertisements to prostitute her, and forced her to write several times “I will not steal my master’s coca again”. In addition, he threatened to kill her and put a strap around her neck, telling her that if she screamed he would throw her over a bridge.

The two processed denied the accusations during the trial held a few days ago in Palma and stated that everything was consented. The man who contacted the woman said that he was only in the house the first night, as a spectator of the sadomasochistic practices between the other defendant and the victim. “She wanted to know bondage. If I had seen a hint of violence I would have intervened,” explained this suspect. The other defendant assured that all the practices were consensual and as part of the sadomasochistic roles that they had agreed to.

The woman, for her part, explained that At that time she used a lot of drugs and the suspects took advantage of it to vex her.

The Prosecutor’s Office imputed the two men a crime of degrading treatment, for which he claims two years in prison. For the one who maintained relations with the woman, he also claims another year and a half in prison for a crime of threats and a fine of 450 euros for injuries. It also requests that both compensate the woman with 6,300 euros for moral damages and injuries.