

Digital projection of Dulce María from 2019 to today.

Photo: NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING & EXPLOITED CHILDREN / Courtesy

It has been almost 27 months since the whereabouts of the girl of Mexican origin Dulce María Alavez: since September 16, 2019 she has not been seen in public nor recognized by any security camera.

He was 5 years old when he disappeared that day in a park in Bridgeton, a small city with a Latino majority, surrounded by one of the most rural areas in New Jersey. Considering how fast children grow, the authorities have already presented virtual projections of how his face would have changed, waiting to update the public and eventually find her.

This Christmas his family is also planning a tree lighting ceremony in his honor. The act “Dulce’s Silent Night: A Christmas Miracle” It will take place on December 18 where she was last seen, in Bridgeton City Park. “It’s to remind Dulce that her family misses her and wants her to come home for Christmas,” volunteer Brenda Trinidad told NJ.com.

According to the initial report, Dulce María disappeared while playing with her 3-year-old brother Manuel, while his teenage mother Noema Alavez Pérez – then pregnant for the third time and 19 years– She was sitting in her car with another minor: her sister, the children’s young aunt, 8 years old.

Following the original search, the following day a “AMBER alert” for the girl and a frantic tracking with local and federal authorities (FBI), without results so far, with the aggravation that nor there were security cameras in the playground where he disappeared.

Since the end of 2019, experts have said that cases like this are rare and warned that it could take months or more to get answers, because children grow and change physically. Throughout the mysterious disappearance the fbi he has emphasized that anyone who has been in the area that day or has any information to contribute can and should present themselves without fears related to your immigration status.

A report last year suggested that Alavez was likely a victim of “A crime of opportunity.” A lead investigator on the FBI case told NJ Advance Media that the girl was likely abducted from the park by chance, that is, without planning.

No one has been identified as a suspect or arrested in the case. The reward increased progressively and currently stands at $ 75,000. The FBI continues to ask anyone with information to write to the organization’s website. Or call the police at 911 or 856-451-0033.

So far, this is part of the family and police information that summarizes the distressing case:

Since September 16, 2019, she has not been seen in public or recognized by any security camera.Custody of the girl was her grandmother Norma Pérez, but the afternoon she disappeared was in the care of her mother, Noema Alavez Pérez, a teenager born in the United States and then pregnant with her third child. Dulce María’s father lives in Mexico and has also been questioned about the case. Investigators say Dulce María was loaded into a red truck by a suspect described as a 5-6 to 5-8 tall Hispanic, with a thin complexion and acne on his face. The mother’s boyfriend has been the only person arrested, but he was not charged in this case. The man, identified as Édgar Martínez, is an undocumented Mexican immigrant. A federal source confirmed to the New York Post that in the fall of 2019 she was taken into custody by the Immigration and Customs Office (ICE) Six months later, in early March 2020, Dulce María was allegedly seen across the country, in Ohio, But authorities denied it.In October 2020, New Jersey officials denied rumors circulating on social media that Dulce María had been found dead. When she had been missing for two years, in September 2021 the authorities presented the first digital projection updating her face.