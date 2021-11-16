11/16/2021 at 22:34 CET

War Gem Benito

The Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Cáceres asks six years in prison for a man accused of sexually abuse of a minor Saharan during their stays in the city during the summer. At first, the court already issued a first sentence against this defendant but the Superior Court of Justice declared the opinion null and void because it did not admit the victim’s statement as preconstituted evidence, therefore the trial had to be held. The oral hearing started this Tuesday and will continue throughout tomorrow, Wednesday with the expert and documentary evidence.

According to the classification of the public ministry to which this newspaper has had access, the crime that the accused is accused of is continuous sexual abuse since the events were perpetuated for at least four years coinciding with the girl’s stays in the city . In relation to the facts, the letter states that the minor arrived in Extremadura in the summer of 2010 as part of the Vacations in Peace project promoted by the Associations of Friends of the Saharawi People. Being a minor and until 2015 He participated every summer in this project, residing in all cases during his stays in Cáceres at the home of the host family.

The Prosecutor’s Office states that “during all the summers between 2011 and 2015 and the 2014-2015 school year (which he spent entirely with the aforementioned family), when the minor was between 10 and 13 years of age, the accused, taking advantage of the minor’s young age and the trust he had with the foster family by being married to the foster mother’s sister, which allowed him to be alone with the victim on many occasions, performed in her various and repeated acts with libidinal spirit consisting of touching“.

Such events took place mainly at the home of the accused himself. As a result of these events, the minor initially presented sleep problems and stress and currently “she highlights marked feelings of disgust and is reluctant to physical contact with other people.”