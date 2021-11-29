11/29/2021 at 1:26 PM CET

.

The Italian Consumers Association (Codacons) asked this Monday that they sanction the Juventus with the demotion and that the titles won are revoked in the event that the “very harsh accusations” for tax fraud and the issuance of false invoices in the sale of players are confirmed.

“If the accusations are confirmed, the ‘bianconero’ club will have to be relegated and the last titles will have to be revoked. The legal competition between Italian Serie A clubs was falsified,” the Codacons reported in a statement.

They investigate the headquarters of Juventus for possible documentary falsification

“As a form of protection against the deceived fans, the Association presents an appeal to Antitrust (the guaranteeing body of competition in Italy) and to the Prosecutor’s Office,” he added.

The Juventus headquarters was searched last Friday night by order of the Turin City Prosecutor’s Office, which is investigating the club’s board of directors for the purchase of footballers and other unclear operations in the last three years.

The agents of the Guardia de Finanza (tax affairs police) accessed the Juventus headquarters with the order to collect documentation related to the accounts for the period 2019-2021 and collected information on the purchase and sale of players and on the formation of budgets .

There are more than 280 million capital gains linked to the trading of players that are considered unclear.

Among those investigated is the leadership of Juventus: from the president, Andrea Agnelli, to the vice president, the czech Pavel Nedved, until the previous sports director, Fabio Paratici, now at Tottenham.

Juventus, a club that is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, said in a note that it is willing to collaborate with the investigators and defended that it acted respecting the current rules.

“The accusations are very serious and raise doubts about the last soccer championships, even because, as we know, there was a real ‘bianconero’ dominance in recent years,” said the president of Codacons, Marco Donzelli.

“If Juventus had illegally benefited from rival clubs with operations of this type, then the last championships would be irregular and, incidentally, the Federation will have to intervene and punish those responsible. The club, beyond the people, will not he can escape punishment, “he added.

Juventus has entered a profound process of involution in the last two years and the start of the sports season has been very negative.

The team is eighth in the standings and is closer to relegation (11 points) than to the lead (14 points).

Last year he handed over the championship title to Italy after nine consecutive titles and was eliminated in the knockout stages of the Champions League in the last two seasons, against Lyon and Porto.