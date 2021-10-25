10/25/2021 at 10:25 PM CEST

He met her in Pof, a internet portal to find a partner. There, to conquer the woman, 34 years old and Catalan, was described in 2015 as a “daddy’s boy, handsome and sportsman, who worked in an important family business dedicated to investing in other Catalan entities “.

This Thursday, Albert Cavallé, known as the ‘con man of love’, sits on the bench of the Audiencia of Barcelona, ​​accused of cheating on his first girlfriend into staying with 60,000 euros, a Jeep Cherokee vehicle, a laptop, a television and a mobile phone, as CASO ABIERTO has learned, the Iberian Press Investigation and Events channel.

Three convictions

Both the prosecution and the private prosecution request for Cavallé eight and a half years in jail, the highest penalty that the Barcelona man has faced so far, who already has at least three convictions for fraud and which 23 women have accused of tricking them into taking money and valuables.

According to his indictment, Cavallé began a romantic relationship with the complainant in December 2015 “with the sole purpose of gaining her esteem and credibility in order to obtain the highest possible economic benefit at her expenseThus, in January 2016, he convinced the woman to take out several bank loans in her favor.

The defendant “told the one who was his sentimental partner that he was having a bad economic situation because his father’s family business was seized, not being able to have money from his checking accounts as they were blocked, “says the prosecutor. The complainant explained to EL PERIÓDICO in 2018 that Cavallé convinced her by saying that” on occasions, the his father’s business bordered the legal limits, that the Treasury had caught them and he had closed their business and needed money to pay the fines and the attorneys & rdquor ;.

“A great heritage”

A situation that, according to the public ministry, was “totally fictitious”. The man “made him believe” whoever his girlfriend was that “he had a large estate and that he would return the sums of money to leave him. “Cavallé added that” if he did not pay the debts he had I could go to jail and even would have to request the money from lenders who would come to collect the house of the complainant and her relatives“.

The woman, who then thought she was helping the man who “fell in love with her & rdquor; in a “life or death & rdquor; situation, he was given different amounts, up to 60,000 euros. As he later found out, the money was used to pay “the high train of life” of the alleged fraudster: “He spent my savings on whores, coca and luxury hotels,” he lamented in statements to EL PERIÓDICO three years ago.

In addition to the loans that the woman signed, trusting that her partner would return the money, Cavallé requested others “without her consent” and impersonating his girlfriend, using “your photograph of the DNI and other personal data”, as detailed by the prosecution. In addition, “he seized property of the complainant that he had received from her in order for her to use them temporarily.”

Acknowledged the debt

Once the alleged fraud was uncovered, when the woman asked for an explanation, Cavallé signed on May 29, 2016 a “debt recognition document for an amount of 60,000 euros, pretending that he promised to return 3,000 euros a month “to the woman, but finally “he did not pay a single euro”, assures the prosecutor.

Four months later, on September 19, the date on which he was to begin repaying his debt, the alleged fraudster appeared at the Sarrià-Sant Gervasi police station and reported that when he was walking with his partner on the street “three individuals, friends of his girlfriend, had surrounded him and made him sign a series of documents, that they put him in a very old white Citroën, of which he did not remember the license plate and that they also took his wallet and they threatened to kill him if he went to the police“.

Three crimes

Cavallé will be judged by three crimes: one continued fraud with abuse of personal relationships (for which they ask for 5 years in prison), a continuing crime of misappropriation (3 and a half years) and a third of false accusation (15 months fine). His lawyer, David sans, denies the scam and assures OPEN CASE that the woman “voluntarily applied for the loans”.

The prosecutor recalls in his letter that the complainant needed “Psychotherapeutic and medical assistance as a result of the lived relationship” and the alleged deception by Cavallé, he suffered an “adjustment disorder with associated anxiety and dysthymia” and required “healing for 275 days.”