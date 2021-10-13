10/13/2021 at 10:02 AM CEST

The group of animal welfare activists Compassion in World Farming (CIWF), has asked the Government by letter to stop industrial octopus farming after the publication of the report ‘Octopus Factory Farming -A Recipe for Disaster’, with eight reasons why it considers this “cruel” and “unsustainable” practice.

The organization highlights that Spain is positioned as one of the main countries in Europe where octopus cultivation is developed, which currently has research on marine cages and tanks on land for aquaculture from the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO) of Vigo, or the development of the octopus cultivation of the Nueva Pescanova company.

In addition, he points out that octopuses caught in the wild are consumed mainly in European Mediterranean countries, in Asia and in Mexico, although a new demand has also recently been generated in countries such as the United States and Japan.

CWIF regrets that, In Spain alone, in 2018, 27,543 tons of wild caught octopus were consumed, positioning itself as the second largest consumer among European countries, surpassed by Italy, which consumes more than 60,000 tons per year of octopus, and meanwhile, wild octopus populations are declining.

The organization’s report, published this Friday, October 8, on the occasion of World Octopus Day, reveals the suffering of many octopuses, due to their solitary nature, which makes them not function well in the high densities that exist on farms. Likewise, it exposes how its carnivorous diet is incompatible with the food based on fishmeal and fish oil that it consumes in captivity.

The author of the report, marine biologist and head of research at Compassion in World Farming, Dr. Elena Lara, refers to the film ‘What the octopus taught me’ which, she says, “offers a moving insight into the lives of these animals unique savages, naturally lonely and fragile. ‘

It also adds that the report on industrial octopus farming that has been made public “details the potential suffering it would cause them, the lack of a humane slaughter method and the absence of legislation to protect their well-being.”

“We have written to the Spanish Government expressing our concerns and urging them to stop any further development of octopus cultivation in our country,” he adds.

They are self-aware

The octopus is one of the most amazing animals in the animal world and is endowing with great intelligence. This being of alien appearance is capable, for example, of transporting materials to build shelters, of going out to the mainland, crawling and even walking on two legs if it is in danger. It can detach itself from any of its tentacles if it is attacked.

In addition, the amputated tentacles continue to perform cognitive tasks, moving and acting on their own for a few hours, which in many cases manages to mislead predators. But, in addition, the octopus regenerates its tentacles in a few weeks: they grow back.

Scientists have found that octopus has what is called presynaptic facilitation of serotonin, a neurotransmitter substance that influences mood, emotions, and depressive states. In fact, a San Francisco State University study concluded a month ago that octopuses are capable of complex emotional pain, like humans, chimpanzees or dogs.

The Cambridge Declaration of Consciousness, signed in 2010 by a group of neuroscientists, includes the octopus among the animals that are aware of themselves, such as humans, dolphins, great apes or elephants. octopuses are capable of playing for fun with other congeners, and even with specimens of other species.

CIWF Report: https://www.ciwf.org.uk/news/2021/10/octopus-farming-a-recipe-for-disaster

It may interest you: The octopus, a nine-brained animal that has won an Oscar