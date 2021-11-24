11/24/2021 at 5:42 PM CET

.

The Catalan Minister of Education, Josep González-Cambray, sent a letter to the directors of the educational centers in which encourages them to ignore the ruling that obliges schools to give at least 25% of classes in Spanish.

The minister has sent the letter, to which . has had access, to the directors of the 5,108 Catalan educational centers one day after the Supreme Court has not admitted the appeal that the Generalitat presented against the judgment of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia that ordered the Government guarantee that Spanish is the vehicular language, at least in 25% of the subjects, so this ruling becomes final.

In the letter, the minister affirms that the sentence “is a serious attack to the foundations of the Catalan school model, carried out from a court far away and unfamiliar with the sociolinguistic reality of educational centers “. The minister also communicates that”This is not about percentages, it is about pedagogy“, which is why it considers that the fact that it is” a judge who arbitrarily determines the percentage of hours necessary to learn a language is an anomaly and represents a contempt for education professionals. “

For this reason, Josep González-Cambray transfers the directors who they should not carry out “any changes in language projects”, despite what the Supreme Court ruling says, and conveys that “we have full confidence in you and we want you to continue working exactly as up to now.”

In this regard, in an interview this morning at RAC-1, the minister stated that “we assume the responsibilities that fall to us” and that the centers “will have the legal protection of the Generalitat” and “we will be next to the teachers“, that” they can be completely calm “to” continue educating as they have always done. “

Given the fact that the sentence is final and that the central government has to urge its execution, the minister pointed out that yesterday morning he spoke with the Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría, and “told me that the ministry will summon that the Lomloe be fulfilled “in which” it is said that, in communities with two co-official languages, the learning of both must be guaranteed at the end of the compulsory stage “, which” we are doing in Catalonia “.

In the letter, the minister also indicates to the directors that the tools will be strengthened to implement the language promotion plan presented at the beginning of November and that they will be given all the necessary protection so that they can exercise as they have done so far in linguistic matters. .

Illa doesn’t think it’s an attack

The leader of the PSC in the Parliament, Salvador Illa, does not believe that giving one more subject in Spanish puts the Catalan school model at “risk” and the use of Catalan as a vehicular language and its center of gravity, something that his party defends.

In an interview in Ser Cataluña, Illa stressed the commitment of her training to the linguistic immersion model. However, he pointed out: “That another subject is taught in Spanish apart from it does not seem bad to us.”

The head of the opposition, who has stressed that the sentences “like it or not, you have to respect them”, has questioned the talk of “percentages” when addressing the use of different languages ​​in school. In his opinion, greater “flexibility” would be preferable so that the educational authorities of each center decide which language should be given more prominence, depending on the sociolinguistic environment.

For example, he pointed out, in metropolitan city centers such as Santa Coloma de Gramenet, perhaps Catalan should be promoted, and in a school in Prats de Lluçanès (Barcelona) it may be convenient to give one more subject in Spanish. Illa stressed that this is what a report prepared by the former Minister of Education, Josep Bargalló, recommended, and it is also what the Socialists defended in their last congress.

With everything, has called for prudence and to read the Supreme Court’s resolution “calmly” before making “brave” evaluations in this regard.