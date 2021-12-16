12/16/2021 at 7:49 PM CET

The Asociation Food Justice has asked this Thursday to be prohibit the sale of energy drinks to minors 16 years old, as well as its advertising and marketing for children and young people and sponsorships of any kind.

“They call them energy drinks, but it would be more correct to call them exciting, since they are a cocktail of coffee, sugar and other additives, “the organization stressed in a statement.

According to the Report of the Scientific Committee of the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN), the prevalence of energy drink consumption in the Spanish adolescent population (10-18 years) is 62%, of which 10% is classified as chronic consumer, that is, consume energy drinks 4 or 5 times a week or more.

Despite the campaigns launched by the Ministry of Consumption warning about this problem, the director of Food Justice, Javier Guzmán, has considered that “it is not enough” and has claimed “effective policies and not to appeal to the own responsibility of minors”.

“The best-selling brands of stimulant drinks, in their standard formats, contain two cups of coffee and seven sachets of sugar, plus two to five times the recommended amount of B vitamins“, the entity has warned.

Likewise, he regretted that this type of drink “enjoys a good acceptance among the youth and child population and the perception of the risk associated with its consumption is usually low “and has underlined that one of the obstacles to controlling it is the lack of classification and regulation.

Justicia Alimentaria is a Catalan NGO whose objective is “change the current agri-food system, which oppresses and expels rural communities, and destroys the environment. ”