12/02/2021 at 23:01 CET

The members of Abelhas rainhas, Piauí women’s soccer team, were victims this week of an assault by two unidentified men after a match against Fluminense on matchday 3 of the Piauí Championship, according to the same club.

After the defeat, the soccer players and the staff decided to leave the Lindolfo Monteiro stadium, in Teresina, and the president of the entity, at the exit, and while she was going to the bus, was surprised and two individuals stole her purse. In the assault, a soccer player, already inside the bus, was sexually assaulted, according to the coach, Begão Silva.

According to the same account, the bus driver got out of the vehicle at the threat of the assailants, loaded with knives.

The Piauí Football Federation (FFP) reported that the Military Police were called and dispersed the assailants with “shots into the air”, although nade was arrested. The president recovered her purse, since the assailants dropped it in their flight.

“It was an unfortunate situation. A total despair. Unhappily that happened. We don’t have time to all go out together because the people of the federation pressure us to leave the dressing room quickly. There we go taking things little by little. If we went out together, it would be more difficult to mug, “Silva said.

“It looked like a horror movie. They appeared to attack us when we were leaving. I couldn’t sleep thinking about everything that happened, it could have been something much worse. It was terrifying. What hurts me the most is having to have heard from a representative of the federation that we are the ones who are wrong in this situation, “added the president, Quitéria Alves.

The FFP, after the event, has promised police support in the team’s next matches for when it leaves the stadium.

“The FFP clarifies that it has always made an effort for the safety of all those involved in the games in all the facilities of the State sports centers, but unfortunately, outside the stadiums, we are all subject to the insecurity that prevails in our society” the federation said in a statement.