Kenya performs at Tecate Pal Norte Did you lip-sync? | Instagram

After her presentation, controversy broke out in various social networks about the influencer and singer from Mazatlan Kenia Os at the festival Tecate Pal Norte, since many assure that he made use of playback while singing.

There is no doubt that several youtubers have found in music a great source of income, since there are several who have started their careers as singers, such as the famous Kenia Os, who this Friday appeared at one of the most important festivals from Mexico, Tecate Pal Norte.

That’s right, Kenya Guadalupe Flores Osuna appeared in the city of Monterrey next to Gera Mx and Ghetto Kids, however, the controversy broke out on social networks, since some people claim that the interpreter was actually lip-syncing although it was all about a backing track often used by artists at concerts.

And it is that some celebrities singing live alternate between playback and singing live performing a single song, this due to several points, depending on whether it is a television broadcast or if it is an open-air concert.

It is worth mentioning that this concert comes almost at the same time that Kimberly Loaiza presented her new song Best Solo in a private concert where she brought 50 tiktokers and broke an audience record for the stream on TikTok with the largest audience.

However, although the two celebrities are shining in their own way, the fandoms have been responsible for covering the social networks of comparisons.

This is how hatred has been unleashed on all platforms while the fans of Kim called “Linduras” and the fans of Os “Keninis”, insult and defend the two in multiple attacks with bad words, maintaining the hatred towards both.

It could certainly end up hurting their careers in music, as the Kenyan fandom recently insulted a top producer for working with Loaiza.

As you may remember, it was during the year 2018 when a great controversy broke out that to date continues to give something to talk about.

And it is that youtuber Kenia You decided to break all kinds of relationship with Kimberly Loaiza and her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja, since she did not want to sign a new contract that was unfavorable to her.

In addition, Kenya disclosed that her colleagues wanted her to sign a contract, but without the advice of a lawyer.