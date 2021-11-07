

It seems that Boca Juniors is haunted by black witchcraft.

It is no secret to anyone that La Bombonera is a magical stadium, due to the amount of feats he has starred in Boca Juniors throughout its history. However, it seems that now the xeneize temple is haunted by black witchcraft.

This theory is due to bad results of the blue and gold team not only this campaign, but also on a continental level; and it is that they have already been 14 years without conquering the Copa Libertadores. His last international title was in 2008, when he raised the Recopa Sudamericana.

“La Bombonera has been dirty for a long time. Why dirty? Because as Boca did well for a long time, they hurt us through black magic to lie down, “said the Argentine astrologer and tarot reader in an interview with Olé. Giorgio Armas.

Commented that Brazilians and Colombians are strong on these energy issues. “They couldn’t have done anything on the field of play, but they could have done anything in the locker room, even sacrificed to some animalHe added.

Not to mention names, Armas pointed to a Brazilian team that today is in the final of the Copa Libertadores: “They took their people to do it and left evil. We let ourselves be hurt on our court, and that led to us not winning as we had to at home in international tournaments ”.

Astrologer Giorgio Armas, who worked with Cenciano in the campaign to win the Copa Sudamericana and Recopa, says La Bombonera is bewitched and offers to do a cleaning job.

As a Boca fan, the astrologer asked the Xeneize board to listen to him and allow him to enter La Bombonera, to scare away the black magic of which the stadium is a victim.

“You have to get rid of the bad energy, because it was not a single ritual, but several of Brazilian and Colombian teams in the locker room. I would have to go, stay three days and work through some rituals; even, if possible, with the footballers, that they play well but the ball does not enter ”, sentenced.

