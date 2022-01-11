Eugenio Derbez changes his look. Comments are raining down!

Recently, it has become known that the famous actor Mexican Eugenio Derbez has changed his look at 60 years of age and has received endless bad comments about it.

With the premiere of the film ‘Coda’, Eugenio Derbez decided to change look and in addition to surprising his followers, however, many criticized him.

The famous comedian Mexican Eugenio Derbez continues to set records and this time he left all his fans shocked, since he made it clear that he is not afraid of the change of image and although he managed to get rid of several years, within social networks they criticized him and branded him a ‘chavorruco ‘.

It may interest you: Chabelo: “Speak well” he told Eugenio Derbéz in his program

And it is that apparently the actor wanted to modernize and chose to make a drastic change of look to a hipster type and which he boasted in his various social networks because of the movie ‘CODA: Signs of the heart in Latin America’.

As you may remember, in mid-2021, Derbez received his first Emmy, which meant a new step in his acting career that left everything in Mexico to elevate his acting career and this achievement was shared with all his followers.

This is how he can be seen very smiling and appears with a beard, glasses and a gray shirt, his look resembles the character Bernardo Villalobos, who is a music teacher who played in ‘CODA. Signs of the Heart, under the direction of Sian Heder ‘.

This smile is for the premiere of #CODA in Latin America by #AmazonPrimeVideo. Report with a like all those who give to see this weekend.

It should be noted that this is the remake of the French film The Bélier family, where he shares credits with Emilio Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant.

In fact, previously we gave you the complete list of the nominees of the 79th gala, in which the name of the Mexican comedian appears, and he stood out precisely for his appearance in this film.

On the other hand, Eugenio spoke Spanish all his life, since it is his mother tongue and when he moved to the United States, he enrolled in intensive English classes to be able to master the language and achieved his goal, since he is already bilingual. .

After the fame he has achieved, Eugenio Derbez has been questioned about his will and affirms that he already has everything in order, due to the fact that he would not like to leave his children or Alessandra, his wife, unprotected.