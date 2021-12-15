Laura Bozzo: They attack her for selling greetings on the Internet

In recent days, the famous a lawyer Laura Bozzo has been strongly criticized for selling greetings on the Internet, as it seems this has been of great displeasure on the part of Internet users on social networks.

And it seems that the presenter Peruvian promotes its personalized messages on a well-known technology site.

The truth is that even if you want more, the controversy does not leave the Peruvian presenter Laura Bozzo.

After the legal process that led her to flee from justice for several months accused of tax evasion, as well as the legal battle she faces with the actors Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto, she is now in the news for announcing her own Christmas greetings on the Famosos portal.

The host of the program “Laura en América”, promoted her messages on the website in which celebrities such as ex-MISS Alicia Machado, actress Ana Layevska, Sabrina Sabrok, and the protagonist of the telenovela “La desalmada”, José Ron would also participate. .

I’m back on the Celebrity page. If you want a greeting, a congratulation for someone you already know, you have to enter here. I will be this December. that it is a month of sharing, of love and affection. I hug them with my soul, “says the presenter.

In addition, it was announced that in the announcement of their greetings they can cost up to 30 dollars, about 700 Mexican pesos.

The truth is that much has been said about the economic situation of the Peruvian, former participant of the reality show The stars dance in Today.

And it is that after losing the defamation lawsuit filed by the actors Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto, there has been speculation about the possible delivery of one of their properties, but the presenter assured that she will not pay compensation to the actors.

I do not have to pay a single peso to the man, “he said while apologizing for comments that could upset the couple of actors who made their relationship public in the midst of Soto’s controversial separation from fellow actress Geraldine Bazán.

It should be remembered that during the program El gordo y la flaca, Bozzo called the actor “the wretch of the year” and aimed at Irina.

The woman who interferes can never be happy, because I believe that whoever hurts always ends up receiving their own medicine. “

While Soto insists on the consequences of the tabloid headlines, because they did him a lot of damage

That is why I wanted to fight to have this justice and also put this limit on how grades are often handled ”.

Then he clarified that on the case against Laura Bozzo, the lawsuit was won, the judge issued a sentence, while the lawyer assured that it is not a public apology.