Adamari López: They attack her, they accuse her of a farce!

The truth is that the transformation of the body of the famous conductive Adamari López has been full of controversy and has even been accused of a sham, since they assure that I do not lose weight only with diets.

Unfortunately, the actress Adamari López is subject to critics recently by those who accuse her of to lie about the method he used to lose weight and show off the spectacular figure he boasts today.

In recent months, the undeniable change of image of the Puerto Rican, who in previous years suffered obesity some time ago, but he managed to regain his figure and shine again on television.

It may interest you: Adamari López and the reason why she lost more than 15 kilos

This is how today he has been seen talking about his weight loss process and even shared the beauty secret that everyone was envying.

However, according to singer Olga Tañón, Adamari has lied about her weight loss diet.

According to Olga Tañón, Adamari López’s real weight loss method would have been a gastric balloon operation.

This has been especially relevant after the actress promoted her diet on social networks.

In a video shared on her official Instagram account, Adamari spoke about the benefits of WW, the method that she claims to have used, and even offers a $ 10 discount to those who want to join the challenge.

The comments section was divided between those who say it is a hoax and those who chose to believe the words of the Telemundo presenter.

Each one with their story, but I don’t think they are fooling people by saying that a weight loss system that she did not do to decrease her size ”, commented a fan. “She was more than a year with them and did not drop an ounce and suddenly zaz! It lowered everything. It is not logical, ”wrote another user.

While, as expected, another follower did not hesitate to come to Adamari’s defense, emphasizing that weight loss methods only work if you take care of what you eat, the amounts and perform physical activity.

The truth is that her physical transformation is very remarkable in the last year and even recently, Adamari López revealed how many kilos she has lost since she began to lose weight.