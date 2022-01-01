Everything seems to indicate that the attacks were Evelyn Beltran and towards the same Toni Costa originated in this publication from Spanish. And they have told him everything, both to him and to his new partner, for having left their respective past relationships, where they both have children, she a child and he the small and young Alaïa.

In the video Toni does not do anything objectionable, however, that is where the public, part, began to accuse him, even pointing to him as a bad father, when Toni Costa has never been seen in this way by the general fan base. Quite the opposite. He has always been seen as a devoted father, as well as responsible. And when he was engaged to Adamari López he always stood up for her. And he even fought her battles on Instagram, defending her from the constant attacks she received for her weight.

Due to the above, many do not understand why attacks against them are being born now. Especially since the first messages are full of love. Many compliment him and are happy to see him recovered after falling with CIVID. But later the first of the negative messages appears.

“How sad that I don’t put all the kilos to get Ada back –Adamari Lopez-… he prefers to offer a home to another and to another’s son, than to wake up at home with his daughter. What a shame that everything is thrown away ”, this was told to Toni Costa on Instagram.

And if you thought that Toni did not read the messages, then you are wrong, it seems that she reads them all. Because to these words the Spanish answered: “@janethlamexicana sad? It is sad to read comments like yours, unfortunate ”.

But the lady also knows how to read and here are her words for Toni Costa: “Sad is that you boast love for your daughter and prefer to sleep in another house, in another bed and not waking up in your daughter’s home. Sad that you want to give a home to another woman that you are getting to know, and not to the one who has already given you 10 years of her life, who is the mother of your daughter, the one who has a common life purpose: your daughter, and the one who She deserves to fight for that, just as you get up to take her to her offices, so get up to win back Ada. You said you didn’t want to lose your family, and what you did was look for a quick apartment… My opinion ”.

Toni also responded again, here his words: “Each comment of yours is sadder than the previous one, you react. What a mentality is that by God, that’s how things are no longer. Our daughter will not lack anything, not the love of her parents or anything at all. My opinion”.

But later another follower emerged with another opinion that again caught the attention of Toni Costa, she told him: “Toni you look very good looking, but you have a princess to raise. Do not be like other men who leave their children to go and raise the children of other men, the one who can make their family happy, not those who go and look for another family ”.

And so the response of Adamari López’s ex: “Ma’am, I don’t know what novel you saw, but nothing you are talking about is with me, relax, it is more than demonstrated what kind of father I am, please madam PLEASE”.

Then there were direct insults for Evelyn Beltrán, supposedly his girlfriend. And they told him: “The COVID left him in record time. Since the naca, what do you say, the bride returned to Texas. There are men who are tremendous! ”. And Toni also reacted: “Tremendous men and women who look more beautiful when they are quiet, you must be beautiful without saying so much shit…. Try it”.

The lady continues, whom Toni kindly ordered to shut up: “If I didn’t say naco to you, it was your girlfriend 😂😂😂 Very handsome, but cretin. I hope this new year will give you back that beautiful personality for which I began to follow you ”.

“She has a boyfriend, that’s why Adamari López left him”, this message also reached Alaïa’s father and the Spaniard responded to the attack: “Enter desubicada.com that you are on the front page.”

Toni also exploded when it was suggested that Evelyn Beltrán would be a bad stepmother for Alaïa, because according to what they say, the model abandoned her ex and her son to start a new life with Toni Costa. The Spanish assured that these accusations are all a lie.

