It is not the first time Gabriel Rufián refuses to answer questions in the Congress of Deputies to “ultra-right media,” as Javier Negre has sometimes been told; but, on this occasion, the spokesperson for Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya has done it in such a way that he has conjured up the Streisand effect to turn the right tweeter upside down repeating over and over again the question posed by 7NN that the Catalan did not want to answer.

It happened this Tuesday, with Rufián at the lectern attending to the media in the chamber’s press room, when question time came to him. Josué Cárdenas, from channel 7NN: “What is the position of your party regarding the Citizen Security Law? What would be the ideal for ERC?”, He questioned. On the other hand, the deputy limited himself to saying that “we do not participate in media bubbles of the extreme right.”

At this point, it should be remembered that it was last October 12 when this television channel formally launched its only shareholders, at least at the time of its launch, were members of the Francisco Franco National Foundation. In addition, 7NN is directed by Marcial Cuquerella, former director of Intereconomía, related to Vox and linked to the ultra-conservative association Hazte Oír.

“I have the same opinion”

The journalist insisted on his question, telling Rufián that “you are nobody to tell me if I am from the extreme right or extreme left. I ask you and I do not say if you are from the extreme left or pro-independence or coup. I do not use any of the terms. that you if you use me. I would ask you from the parliamentary rigor to answer the question “. On the other side, the deputy replied: “I think the same as 20 seconds ago”, another of his usual responses. And so they have had a good time:

From 7NN they have spoken of “censorship” of Rufián, an argument that right-wing tweeters have validated to ugly the ERC deputy who did not answer the questions. The criticism has not stopped there, but the they have extended to the rest of the journalists who were in the room of press and, at least in appearance, they have not come out in defense of Josué Cárdenas:

It is not Don Gabriel’s fault, it is the fault of the rest of the journalists who do not get up and leave.

The sad thing is that the rest are silent !!!!

The video has not stopped spreading on Twitter from the moment of its publication, sowing outrage in the profiles related to the right, where an initiative has even been launched to ask the same question from Cárdenas again to Rufián, mentioning it in the networks. Voices such as Toni Cantó, Girauta, Hazte Oír, Rosa Díez or José Manuel Soto have joined the strategy or have openly criticized the deputy’s response:

For his part, Rufián has dedicated himself to retweeting these and other messages against him, as he usually does to convey the idea that these criticisms matter little to nothing to him.

