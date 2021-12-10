12/10/2021 at 22:46 CET

Jose Torres placeholder image

The National Police and the Tax Agency have dismantled a group that bought 85% of a bus company to transport drug from the south of Spain by road in this type of vehicle without raising suspicions. Two people seated in the Costa del Sol have been arrested in Lyon when they were heading towards Belgium in a bus in which they had hidden 190 kilos of hashish pollen in the ventilation system.

The investigation began within the framework of a European investigation order on a group of drug traffickers who could be involved in transporting drugs between Spain and Belgium, mainly by road. The inquiries revealed that the group had acquired 85% of a Barcelona-based passenger transport company whose fleet of four buses they would use to carry the substances.

Hidden drug in the vehicle’s ventilation system. |

The agents detected various outputs in buses of two of the members of the organization from Viator (Almeria). They never carried passengers, which confirmed the suspicions of the investigators. Before a new exit, the agents notified the police authorities and French customs, who intercepted the Lyon bus (France) and located 190 kilograms of hashish pollen in a hidden compartment where the air conditioning was to be installed. The two occupants were arrested.

This operation has been carried out by agents of the Group I of Organized Crime and Group III of Narcotic Drugs and International Relations of the Provincial Police Station of Malaga and officials of the Combined Customs Surveillance Unit in Malaga, together with the French authorities, has culminated in the dismantling of a criminal group dedicated to international drug trafficking.

The proceedings have been sent to the Court of Instruction Number 4 of Torremolinos.