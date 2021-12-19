

Aguilera-Mederos thanked all the support received and said he felt hopeful.

The samples of support towards Rogel Aguilera-Mederos continue to be manifested. Now, a march in his support has been called so that the sentence received of 110 years in prison for causing an accident in which four people died in Colorado is changed by the authorities.

According to the organizers of the Colorado Without Borders platform, the participants of the march will gather in the Park-and-Ride parking lot, in the city of Golden, Colorado on December 27 at 8:30 a.m. to go by caravan to the Jefferson County Courthouse, Univision reported.

“With all due respect to the families affected by the tragic accident that occurred on Interstate 70 in April 2019, We cordially invite the community in general to join the demonstration that will be held to ask for a just sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos“Says part of the call published on Facebook.

Since the last few days, Aguilera-Mederos has received the support of more than 3.7 million people who have signed for clemency or commutation of the sentence for time served, signatures collected by the portal Change.org, and that if they reach 4 Millions of signatories would be one of the most voted petitions on the platform.

The tremendous support for the young man of Cuban origin has been his full knowledge, and in an interview with Actualidad Radio, he thanked the support he has received.

“Thank you so much to everybody. It is a very hard moment, very difficult, because of all the trauma I have had, because of the accident, because of people who died, who were injureds, ”Aguilera-Mederos stated from the Jefferson County Jail.

“I never tried to hurt anyone, and if everyone looks at my charges or the years, we are talking about more than one murderer, because the murderers here put them 40 or 45, and they put my life in prison ”. added.

He also revealed that the procedures for his appeal are being carried out, noting that the judge had given him the minimum sentence in each case.In addition to telling him that he did not want to see him for a lifetime in prison and that he wanted him to be with his family and his son.

“I have a lot of hope also because humans can make mistakes, but God is not wrong, and if God is touching hearts so that people support me, so that people want to talk to me, it is because God knows that a big mistake was made here ”Emphasized the Hispanic.

