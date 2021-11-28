It is no secret to anyone that the marine world is one of the most important mysteries that exist in the world, because as it has become popular, only 5% of its entire surface is known.

And it is that the human being is one of the most fragile and cruel living beings at the same time, because technology has made many believe immortal.

Proof of this is what happened at the beginning of the COVID-19 quarantine, because little by little different animals were seen walking through the streets and varied green vegetation came out again where it no longer existed.

But without a doubt, marine species have become a true unknown, and proof of this is a “zombie” shark that was caught in the Mozambican sea.

The animal was seriously injured. Photo: Twitter

Tragic Story of Zombie Shark

The story was made known by Mario Lebrato, a scientist of Spanish origin, to The Sun newspaper, as he shared that he was recording near the coast of Mozambique when he saw something that left him truly shocked.

A few meters from where the man was he could see an oceanic blacktip shark, the animal was seriously injured because it was half eaten.

Both the newspaper and Lebreto decided to baptize it as a “zombie”, since the specimen was half dead and without half its body, but still it was still looking for food.

He only lasted 20 minutes alive. Photo: Tiwitter.

Despite the seriousness of its condition, the shark was able to continue swimming for 20 minutes before dying, as there was no way for it to fight the battle.

It should be noted that lawsuits between this type of species is much more common than you might imagine, since in general they tend to occur between species with a large difference in size, as has happened with this zombie shark.

The Spanish scientist explained that the blacktip shark is one of the most vulnerable species in the world of sharks, as it reaches only about 1.6 meters, while its opponents reach up to more than three meters in length.

It is a weak species compared to the others. Photo: AP

According to information shared by The Sun, it is estimated that the “zombie” shark could have weighed just under half a ton.

Through social networks, many users have started a debate on the tragedy of the specimen and that many have considered it cannibalism, but experts say that in the animal case it is different and common.

