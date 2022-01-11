Last Thursday December 23thfirearms claimed a new fatality in CaliforniaU.S. On that occasion it was Valentina Orellana, a young woman of barely 14 years old who died for a stray bullet from a policeman while in a clothing changing room of a store.

The case quickly generated controversy in the country and criticism of the agents’ actions. Today, two weeks after the tragedy, the young woman’s funeral took place.

The police of The Angels killed Orellana in the locker room of a clothing store, when officers shot a suspect of assault and a bullet went through the wall and hit the minor, according to authorities.

Police also killed the suspect in the incident at a store Burlington in the zone of North Hollywoodat San Fernando Valleyaccording to the police.

The man began to act erratically, threatened to throw objects from an upper deck and attacked a woman with a bicycle lock shortly before noon, when the store was packed with people doing Christmas shopping, witnesses told KCBS-TV.

Officers responded to an assault report and other reports of shots fired, according to police. The iInvestigators didn’t find a weapon in the place.

The suspect was shot dead in the store, but one of the bullets went through the wall who was after the man and killed the girl, who was with her mother in a changing room, the agency details AP.

Parents seek the truth

After the painful events, the police have sent their condolences to the young woman’s family, but society fears that the family Orellana-Peralta stand what you consider a lack of responsibility of police officers They use deadly force.

On the other hand, it was the family’s lawyer, who made it known that the parents want the truth about their daughter’s death.

“NO parent should have to experience the loss of their child in such a senseless way. Valentina’s life mattered. She deserves justice! ”Said attorney Ben Crump.

Investigators did not initially know if the child was in the locker room before the event or if she had run there to hide.

“This chaotic incident that resulted in the death of an innocent girl is tragic and devastating for everyone involved ”, Police Chief Michel Moore said in a statement.

“I deeply regret the death of this girl and I know that no words can ease unimaginable pain of the family, “he added.

