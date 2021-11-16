This Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine an article was published in which the case of a patient diagnosed with HIV who would have overcome the disease without the help of any medical treatment.

According to the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, the patient, whose identity was not disclosed, live in Argentina, According to the magazine article, she was diagnosed with HIV in 2013 and would have become the second person in the world to have overcome this health problem without having undergone any surgery or medications to treat this illness.

Medical records indicate that only 4 people in history have been cured of HIV; 2 of them, the patient from Berlin and the one from London, would have done it after receiving a stem cell transplant, a risky procedure that in other HIV patients they have tried to replicate without this having been successful.

In the case of the Argentine patient, a group of researchers have been studying her case very closely since 2017, doing an analysis of her DNA, looking for a trace of the virus. They even tested her placenta after she gave birth in 2020. After sequencing 1 billion cells, scientists have confirmed that the woman does not have HIV.

The only case in which there is a record of a person who completely eliminated the virus from his body is from 2020, when information was shared about Loreen Willenburg, known as the “San Francisco Patient”, who also years ago was diagnosed with HIV and your own body would have shed the virus from your body.

Willenburg and the anonymous patient in Argentina are known as “elite controllers,” a small subset of HIV patients whose immune systems naturally suppress the virus.

Now to the Argentine woman She is also called “Patient of Hope”, since the city in which she resides bears that name, also because she has a daughter without HIV and is waiting for her second baby.

“Just thinking that my condition could help achieve a cure for this virus makes me feel a great responsibility and commitment to make this a reality,” said the woman.

