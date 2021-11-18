William Levy bankrupt? Has financial problems, they say | Instagram

After a vehicular incident involving his wife, William Levy had to pay a large amount of money and that would have left him in bankruptcy, something that undoubtedly has more than concerned both the actor and his followers.

Unfortunately, the actor William Levy has had an extremely complicated year, and as you may remember, in 2020, his son suffered a spectacular incident from which he managed to escape unscathed and in early 2021, due to the pandemic, he was forced to close one of his restaurants in Miami.

And as if that were not enough, the actor from Cuba had to face a lawsuit for his wife, to which it is reached that he is about to be ruined.

As discussed in the Ventaneando program, the beginning of the economic purpose Levy started when his wife rented a luxury vehicle, which he crashed.

It should be noted that the documents of the legal process have already been leaked and it was learned that despite the fact that the altercation took place on October 29, 2016, there was a very strong outstanding debt, which had to be absorbed by William, who was registered as collateral. .

In the documents of the legal process, it is read that after the incident carried out by Elizabeth Gutiérrez, they were left to owe 161 thousand pesos of rent, however, the insurer covered around 145 thousand dollars.

Despite this, they were left to owe 15 thousand dollars that were not covered, so the company sued William and Elizabeth in 2020 and after the judge’s ruling, it was determined that the couple had to pay more than 20 thousand dollars , which were taken directly from the actor’s account.

It is worth mentioning that previously William himself disclosed his true economic situation and although he denied being bankrupt, it was investigated that his finances were not the same as several years ago.

On the other hand, for several years he has been married to Elizabeth Gutiérrez, a well-known model who is one of the best known in the entertainment world.

Throughout their relationship there has been talk of endless infidelities, which have been denied by themselves despite the evidence that has been shown.

It was even said that William Levy will become a father again and there was speculation about his wife’s pregnancy, however, everything turned out to be false and fans exploded in criticism for the fake news.