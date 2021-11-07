

Japan’s Seiya Suzuki home runs against the US in the Olympic Games tie. Tokyo 2020.

A new japanese player with impressive qualities to play baseball that will lead him to be compared with the Venezuelan Ronald Acuña Jr., he will be available to sign in MLB with any organization that wants him, as reported this Saturday by journalist Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com.

It’s about the star right fielder Seiya Suzuki who currently plays for Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) Hiroshima Toyo Carp. While his team has yet to make the official announcement of the permit, it is expected to do so when the Japan Series ends later this month.

As indicated by Morosi, the Japanese Suzuki will compete with Starling Marte as the best gardeners available of free agency.

Here’s Seiya Suzuki, the superstar outfielder that will be posted. The 27-year-old hit .319 / .436 / .640 with 38 home runs and more walks (88) than strikeouts (87) in 2021. I have led the NPB league at 8.4 WAR. pic.twitter.com/JtUXB9yObA – Michael Mayer (@ mikemayer22) November 5, 2021

Notably 27-year-old Suzuki is a five-time NPB All-Star and stood out internationally, being the MVP at the 2019 WBSC Premier12 tournament.

During 2021, right fielder set career best by posting a 1,079 OPS and hitting 38 home runss in 131 meetings with the Carps. Thanks to his cunning to steal bases and his more than known power, Suzuki has been compared to Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

Source confirms: Superstar outfielder Seiya Suzuki will be available to @MLB teams through the posting process. The 27-year-old will immediately become one of the top outfielders available this winter. Here’s my story. @MLBNetwork https://t.co/Fb1QWVdokO – Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 5, 2021

After the Carps make their player’s release official, all MLB clubs will have 30 days to negotiate the terms of a contractThis is unlike other years in which the Major League teams had until December 5 to sign the Japanese. This changed due to the holding of the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year.

On the other hand, Major League Baseball organizations will benefit from Suzuki will not be subject to international transfer bonus limitations, because you are at least 25 years old and have six or more seasons of professional experience.

Possible teams interested in the Japanese player

As assessed by Jon Paul Morosi, The New York Mets are among the teams that could acquire the services of the Japanese outfielderIn light of Michael Conforto’s entry into free agency, however, the team is now focused on hiring a new general manager.

For its part, the Rangers will have an advantage if they take an interest in Suzuki, due to close exploration ties with NPB, dating back to his search for Yu Darvish a decade ago.

In addition to Suzuki and Marte, free agents Kris Bryant and Chris Taylor could hit the top of the outfield market due to its positional versatility.

Under the current transfer agreement between MLB and NPB, the Carps will receive a release fee equal to 20% of the first $ 25 million in guaranteed contract value, plus 17.5% of the next $ 25 million, plus 15% of any amount over $ 50 million.

