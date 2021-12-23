Univision They compose a song for Sirey Morán

Throughout the different seasons of Nuestra Belleza Latina, the winners who have held the title of queens of Univisión have generated all kinds of passions, but a long time ago a queen did not cause as much impact among her audience as Sirey Morán.

And it is that the recent winner of the 12th edition of the Univisión reality show, who had from the beginning of the contest with a battalion of fans who supported her until she achieved her massive triumph, does not stop receiving samples of affection and admiration from his loyal followers, to the point that the catracha already has its own song.

The urban music interpreter Jossiel Chávez, who is based in Florida, originally composed the song for the queen, which we share with you here, where he expresses how honored and proud Hondurans feel to have a first international miss that left the name of his country in the highest.

“And let the name of Sirey Morán sound, the country is celebrating, we have to celebrate. We catrachos are already full of happiness, because Honduras took first place, thanks to such a beautiful and beautiful woman, thank you for representing the five stars. We were with you on your journey, and it is thanks to you that today we are making history. I almost broke television with emotion: Honduras finally won something, the curse was broken. You made an entire nation proud, you took the crown and our hearts, ”says part of the song.

Since Sirey, (who also represented Honduras in Miss Universe without any classification), was crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina, the queen has not stopped mentioning that her triumph is for her Honduran people, and every time she can, she honors your beautiful country.

“This crown is yours. Thank you very much, the first crown for Honduras… and thanks to all who supported me ”, were precisely the first words spoken by Sirey after receiving the crown from the Venezuelan Migbelis Castellanos.

“When a Honduran triumphs, all Honduras triumphs,” added the beautiful queen, who at her coronation could not help waving a flag of the Central American country. “Grace to God, to my Honduras, to my people … the truth was achieved, and (thanks) to all this spectacular team that has taught me a lot.”

Listen to Sirey Morán’s song and tell us what you think about her fans dedicating their own songs to her.

