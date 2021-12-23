12/23/2021 at 4:43 PM CET

Three magistrates of the Seventh Section of the Provincial Court of Seville have sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison to two brothers, IGF and JMGF, for the murder of a man whose body was found in a Dos Hermanas camp in 2019.

The sentence, sent by . by the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA), also includes penalties ranging from seven to three years in prison for five more defendants, while two were acquitted on the same day that the trial began.

The sentence considers the main accused authors of a crime of homicide unwise in contest with one of injuries, while the seven convicted are charged with the additional crimes of extortion and illegal detention.

The body of the 34-year-old deceased was found on March 8, 2019 in a field in Dos Hermanas, after being bound and receiving numerous blows, apparently for a matter related to drug trafficking.

The defendants took the victim along with his co-worker to a house in the neighborhood of the Three Thousand Homes of Seville, where they were held against their will and accused of theft of a large batch of marijuana, in whose sale they had acted as intermediaries.

They were both bound, gagged and beaten, and one of them died from injuries sustained while the other was released after handing over the deeds of a parcel of his property as a commitment to pay for the stolen drugs.

In the investigation, the agents established as motive for the murder the theft of marijuana from some criminals to others, what is known as a “rollover”, and in three domiciliary searches effects used in the sale of drugs intervened and biological vestiges related to the research that are pending analysis.

The seven defendants are sentenced to compensate the widow, sisters and mother of the deceased with 430,760 euros, which lowers the initial request of 485,000 somewhat.