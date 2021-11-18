This Tuesday, November 16 the Maryland State Department of Health (MDH), in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), officially confirmed the detection of a case of a person living in that state who contracted the so-called monkeypox virus.

According to both agencies, the patient is a local Maryland resident who recently returned from a trip to Nigeria and after his return to the United States, he began to present some mild symptoms related to the monkeypox virus.

It was also reported that for now, the person is in complete isolation and that fortunately, he has not required hospitalization.

“Public health authorities have identified and continue to monitor individuals who may have been in contact with the diagnosed individual,” said Dr. Jinlene Chan, MDH Under Secretary for Public Health. “Our response in close coordination with CDC officials demonstrates the importance of maintaining a strong public health infrastructure,” he added.

Individuals identified as potentially exposed to this case will be monitored for symptoms of monkeypox for 21 days after exposure, the Maryland Department of Health reported.

What is monkey pox

Monkeypox belongs to the same family as the smallpox virus, except that it is usually the cause of a less serious infection.

People can get monkeypox from person to person. through direct contact with skin lesions or body fluids or with contaminated materials such as clothing or sheets. It can also spread through large respiratory droplets.

The disease usually manifests itself with some flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes and then gives way to a rash on the face and body. Most infections last 2 to 4 weeks.

This disease is usually common in African countries and very rarely on other continents.

It may interest you:

* 3 key points of monkeypox after sick case report in Dallas, Texas

* CDC monitors about 200 people in 27 states for possible monkeypox infection

* The strange virus that is out of control and threatens the world