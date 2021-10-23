The tragedy that occurred on the set of Rust continues to resonate, and giving something to talk about. Actor Alec Baldwin (Beetlejuice, the super ghost – 81%, Blue Jasmine – 91%, Always Alice – 88%) protagonist of the film, received a gun and when he triggered it, he actually shot seriously wounding the cinematographer Halyna hutchins, who died before reaching the hospital. Director Joel Souza was also injured but left the hospital shortly after.

According to The Guardian, court records released yesterday reveal that the actor received a loaded gun from an aide, and was told it was safe to use. A Santa Fe court confirmed that the assistant principal did not know the gun was loaded; the accident happened this way: when they were preparing to film a scene inside a wooden building similar to a chapel, the assistant director Dave Halls He went out and took a prop pistol from the three that were in a car. Upon returning, he handed it to Baldwin and told him it was safe because he had no live ammunition.

When he pulled the trigger, a shot went straight to the chest of Hutchins, and the director Joel souza, standing behind her, was wounded. The 42-year-old woman was airlifted to the University of New Mexico hospital, but died before being treated. Souza was taken in an ambulance to Christus St Vincent Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Baldwin’s bloody clothing and the gun he fired were taken as evidence, as well as other prop weapons that were being used in the filming. We do not know where the investigation will stop, for now everything indicates that it was an accident, but perhaps it could be the product of negligence, since yesterday it was announced that several camera operators and their assistants left the set 12 hours before the accident occurred, due to the poor working conditions of the film.

According to one of the workers, they were promised to pay for hotel rooms in Santa Fe, but they did not comply and forced them to travel 80 km a day from Albuquerque. It is also said that the cameramen and their assistants were from a union, and were replaced by other non-union workers, and the former were threatened with forcibly removed if they did not leave. According to the LA Times, Halyna hutchins He had also protested the working conditions and wanted them to improve.

The incident made many people remember Brandon Lee, son of martial arts star Bruce Lee, who was shot to death on the set of The Raven – 82%, when a pistol was accidentally fired. In social networks, many remembered the tragedy and even Lee’s family published condolences for their social networks. Halyna hutchins, accompanied by the message “No one should ever die with a firearm on a film set.”