11/28/2021 at 3:25 PM CET

A citizen platform with the motto ‘Save Unicaja’ It was established in Malaga with the aim of guaranteeing Unicaja Banco’s territorial link to the city, avoiding its “dismantling” and reinforcing its social aspect.

One of its promoters is the professor of Law at the University of Malaga (UMA) and exporter of the municipal group of IU Pedro Moreno Brenes, who has spread this Sunday on social networks a manifesto in which he encourages all groups to join this platform.

Moreno Brenes has explained to . that the “objective” of this initiative is “to obtain the resignation” of the president of the Unicaja Foundation, Braulio Medel, who is blamed in the manifesto for handing over Unicaja to the Liberbank leaders, who “already dominate most of the management of the merged bank.”

In the letter, he points out that for a long time they had “great concern” regarding Unicaja Banco and “serious fears about tortuous maneuvers to subordinate the general interests of Malaga’s economy and its financial muscle” to those of “some who have managed the bank as if it were a farmhouse “.

He reports that in 2017, with the bank’s IPO, “there was a real danger” that a large bank “entered the bag and in a short time was diluted in the fabric of its new owner.”

“Fortunately, Mr. Medel was unable to sell Unicaja to Santander to guarantee himself a position on the board of directors of one of the ‘big‘”, indicates the manifest.

It also qualifies as “inadmissible” that after the requirements of the Bank of Spain on the possible illegality in the perception of remuneration by Medel on behalf of the bank, the Board should archive the open file.

Now, the employees of Unicaja Banco “suffer the natural restlessness before a ERE unjustified and with the objective that the workers are the ones who pay for the broken dishes of the opaque fusion process “ with Liberbank, an entity about which “there were, at that date, serious doubts about its solvency,” he highlights.

He maintains that there is “a roadmap to avoid disaster”, which consists of “standing up to this situation” and that the political and social representatives and “all good people of Malaga society” prevent the “dismantling” of Unicaja.

The university professor affirms that this platform is promoted by citizens of diverse origin, professions and socio-political approaches, which constitute it to “unite forces and demand respect for legality” with the “departure” of Medel from the direction of the banking foundation.

They propose the “taking over” of the entity by “leaders who guarantee professional management, territorial and social ties for the most disadvantaged, typical of a bank derived from a savings bank.”