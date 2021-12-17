

Although we’ve only heard negative things around of the Covid-19, an American company called Viromusic has given the positive note of the pandemic by demonstrating how they have been able to make music with an analysis carried out on the coronavirus virus.

How could this be? Well, the people of Viromusic achieved it through a technique called “DNA Sonification”, which It is achieved with the analysis of the viral sequence of the coronavirus.

According to its creators, each note of the melody is part of the step-by-step instructions that the virus uses to make more copies of itself.

Its developers point out that to obtain the melodies of the coronavirus, the genetic code inside the virus must first be read using a DNA sequencer, which uses four letters: A, T, C and G, joined in a long list that looks like this : ATTAAAGGTTTATACCTTCCCAGGTAAC

In the case of the coronavirus, the list of letters that compose it adds up to more than 30,000.

Since most living things use the same type of code, divided into three-letter sections called codons, and there are only 21 different codons, each with its own signature, Viromusic assigned a musical note to each codon through software. .

For example:

GCT = A

CGT = A #

AAT = B

ATT = C

The software then searches the entire virus code to find musical-sounding sections, thus extracting 10,000 individual melodies, using a combination of code placement and codon-to-note assignment.

Finally, the notes are turned into music using a digital audio workstation. Other instruments are added as accompaniment, eg cello, bass, drums; which are touched by humans.

Up to now, There are 5 styles of songs in the collection, ranging from slow melodic songs to rock, which we leave you below:

