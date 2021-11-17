

Carolina Sandoval and Bárbara Camila, along with Nick Hernández.

Bárbara Camila shared a live with her mother, Carolina Sandoval. On this occasion mother and daughter talk about: “The Social Media dilemma”, as they detailed in the description of their publication. More than 86 thousand people saw the reproduction.

With ease, mother and daughter exposed the good and the bad that both receive on social networks. And the thing is that the daughter of “La Venenosa” is also receiving “hate”, but she emphasizes that they are a minority, that not everything that her audience sends her is negative.

What he wanted to point out with total politeness and elegance is that he still does not understand what is the need of these people to exceed the limits. Because people do not understand that respect exists and that it should never be broken. And it is that Bábara Camila understands that by being a public figure she is exposed to this, which practically comes with fame. And it is that Carolina Sandoval’s daughter has more than a million followers on her Instagram account.

But some of these who skip the normal rules of respect and education simply sit down to criticize her, to point out each step she takes in a negative way, even when these are simply going to the gym, going out with her friends or eating any type of food that you feel like it because you like it.

To test a button: during the conversation someone criticized to some extent the color of their skin, highlighting that they looked pale. Before this Bárbara Camila responded with cordiality, but leaving in her answer a point so evident that in effect the one who mocks is in evidence for not taking into account a very simple aspect, and that is that as the daughter of “La Venenosa” said. , she no longer lives in Miami. She can no longer tan on a daily basis because she now lives in Chicago, where winter will soon hit and it will start to snow. For this reason, Barbara Camila said with complete politeness that the reason why her skin now has a lighter tone is because this is how the skin behaves when it is not exposed to the sun on a regular basis. As simple and straightforward as this.

Here’s the conversation.

