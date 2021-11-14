

In August, the New Jersey governor signed into law a bill that bars prisons from signing new contracts with ICE.

NEW YORK – A group of activists protested today in New Jersey to demand the release of a group of immigrants that they were transferred from a prison in that state that ended their contract with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) and whose whereabouts are unknown.

The group of 15 immigrants was in the Bergen County jail and was transferred at the stroke of midnight on Thursday without their families and lawyers being informed, activist Heidy Torres told ..

“We do not know where they are, none of the 15 have communicated with their family or lawyers”Torres also indicated.

For months, family members and activists have demanded that the detainees in that jail that had a contract with ICE be sent home, pending their immigration processes.

Last october seven Bergen County Board of Directors voted to terminate ICE contract and they had until November 20 to transfer the immigrants they had in that facility.

Bergen County was the last of three in New Jersey with contracts with that agency to announce that it would no longer receive immigrants, after those from Essex and Hudson, who made the decision earlier this year.

Only one private prison remains open in the city of Elizabeth.

Last August, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed into law a bill that prohibits signing new contracts with ICE, renew or expand them, after years of struggles by pro-immigrant groups.

It has become known to the media that the Bergen County Board has signed a contract with the Marshall Service, which will house prisoners in federal custody awaiting trial or transfer.

“We want people back in their communities but instead, ICE has moved them away in the middle of the night,” Torres added. indicated that among the 15 immigrants is Patrick Julney, who was brought to the United States from Haiti when I was two years old.

Julney has reported physical and mental abuse, lack of medical assistance and rats among other difficult conditions in Bergen, said the activist and explained that this complaint led to an investigation by the Immigration authorities and that his deportation be stopped.

According to activists, Julney was transferred in retaliation for speaking out against the inhumane conditions and human rights abuses in the prison.

