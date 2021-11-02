11/02/2021 at 09:08 CET

War Gem Benito

A Cefot command of Cáceres has been denounced for alleged sexual abuse to a soldier. The event occurred last October 16 and according to sources close to the events and to which this newspaper has had access, the senior military officer he allegedly performed sexual touching on a soldier, a student in the last cyclewhile she was unconscious. The events took place in the presence of students from the same company, who tried to reduce him when they learned of what was happening while the accused reacted violently and addressed them with insults and beatings. The event was brought to the attention of the barracks management, which collected the testimony of all the soldiers who witnessed it. They gave testimony in successive hours before the first sergeant of their own company and before the higher command.

Cefot’s management confirms to this newspaper that there is a complaint and an investigation has been opened. They influence, without going into details alluding to confidentiality, that at the moment in which the facts became known, the protocol of gender violence was activated and they reiterate their “zero tolerance” with any type of violence that is exerted on women . The Army ratifies this point, which ensures that the case has been referred to the First Territorial Military Prosecutor of Madrid.

Regarding whether this command has been temporarily relegated from its functions, sources maintain that it has been suspended from employment and salary but Cefot does not confirm. The center’s management does state that the function of the protocol is to separate the victim from his alleged aggressor, but it so happens that the same week the students left the facilities to become part of their future military units.