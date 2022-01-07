01/07/2022 at 4:51 PM CET

Europa Press

The Triángulo Foundation has denounced a homophobic attack that took place at dawn on January 6 in Valladolid and in which a 29-year-old suffered a “brutal beating” outside a nightclub in Pasión street.

According to Fundación Triángulo in a statement sent to Europa Press, according to the testimony of the victim and that of her close environment, “Two young men jumped on him, after hearing him speak, giving him a brutal beating with insults and contemptuous expressions that alluded to his sexual orientation, which left him on the ground, causing a fracture to the nasal septum and several contusions to the trunk and extremities. “

The association has expressed “once again, firmly and emphatically”, its rejection of any form of hatred, discrimination and violence: “We strongly condemn this and all aggressions and We urge that this alleged hate crime by LGBTIphobia as quickly and responsibly as possible. In addition, we want to convey our love, support and accompaniment to the victim and to his closest environment “.

Both the victim’s environment and the Triángulo Foundation itself have requested citizen collaboration from all those who witnessed the attack, to recognize as soon as possible the aggressors, who fled after the attack and begs them to contact the police or the entity itself.

“We believe that this type of hate crime is being normalized and driven by far-right positions that, increasingly widespread, reject diversity and they deny equal rights to a part of our citizenship. We encourage firmly rejecting hateful, intolerant and undemocratic speeches, and reinforcing the commitment to defend the Human Rights of all and all, “says the statement from Fundación Triángulo.

Thus, the association calls for the involvement of public institutions to expand and improve the current regulatory framework that aims to prevent and prosecute speech and crimes motivated by hate and intolerance in general, and by LGBTIphobia in particular.

“We need more effective laws to deal with this escalation of hatred and violence that continues to prevent us from achieving real equality. We cannot forget that Castilla y León is one of the four autonomous communities that still does not have a protection law for the LGBTIQ + group “, Triángulo claims, which also calls for the commitment and mobilization of organized civil society to reject any manifestation of hatred, discrimination and violence.

Finally, he announced that in the next week will call mobilizations of rejection to any act of discrimination and condemnation of this aggression.