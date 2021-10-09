10/09/2021 at 4:04 PM CEST

The timid recovery of the imperial eagle, an endemic species of the Iberian Peninsula, could be compromised if the project to build a large photovoltaic park (divided into three zones) that is being processed between Madrid and Toledo succeeds. Other species of birds, in danger of extinction, also have their habitat in this area.

The ornithological organization SEO / BirdLife has requested the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge not to grant environmental authorization to a complex of photovoltaic parks between Toledo and Madrid. The three projects would occupy some 472 hectares, next to a 37-kilometer-long power line, in an area of ​​significant ornithological wealth, which would impact on a fundamental area for the conservation of the Iberian imperial eagle, a species in danger of extinction and whose recovery is being a success after years of public and private investment in improving their habitat and reducing its threats.

The area chosen by the Guadarrama I, II and III projects also has populations of other protected birds, such as the black vulture and, especially, the little bustard, one of the few steppe birds that resist in the Iberian Peninsula in the European context and that, according to experts, should be elevated to the category of Endangered, in light of the latest censuses that show its alarming population decline in recent years.

Specifically, the area chosen for the facilities would run between the municipalities of Carranque and El Viso de San Juan de la Provincia (Toledo) and Serranillos del Valle, Griñón, Moraleja de Enmedio, Móstoles, Fuenlabrada, Leganés and Getafe (Madrid).

For SEO / BirdLife, «the area meets all the conditions to enjoy environmental protection, due to its ornithological wealth, which is completed, among other species, with the presence of red kite, bustard or lesser kestrel colony, also in alarming population decline ».

SEO / BirdLife regrets that “once again, large-scale renewable projects are being implemented in areas clearly identified for their high environmental sensitivity. In this case, the promoter was aware that he was planning a project in an area identified by the imperial eagle recovery plan. Furthermore, he was also aware that the three projects were located in areas that the Ministry itself considers unsuitable for renewable development due to their high environmental sensitivity & rdquor ;.

The environmental NGO, which has advocated for renewable responsible with biodiversity since 1993, calls once again for the more than necessary renewable deployment in our country to be compatible with the natural heritage of Spain, whose conservation is equally necessary to fight against change climate. It is about something possible and benefits for all.

To do this, the conservation organization proposes the following rapid action routes:

-It is necessary that both the environmental sensitivity map of MITECO, as well as those that all the autonomous communities in their respective territories must do, be binding and include exclusion zones. Projects like this show that the guidance instruments are not being sufficiently effective and that public administrations, in the exercise of their powers, should not process those projects in which the severe impact on biodiversity is obvious.

-It is necessary to focus the processing efforts on those most viable projects, to accelerate the ecological transition.

-Also, the NGO urges developers to desist from irresponsible projects and that cause a severe impact on biodiversity, also generating a loss of resources in the process that hinders and delays others that are in line with the energy transition.

The NGO has sent allegations to the Government Sub-delegation in Toledo so that the Environmental Impact Statement of the project is considered unfavorable.

An eagle that was on the brink of extinction

The Iberian imperial eagle, threatened by this project, is recovering its presence in Spain with great efforts. This endemic bird of the Peninsula (it does not exist anywhere else on Earth) was on the verge of extinction, but thanks to the recovery efforts, it is slowly recovering and with some ups and downs its presence in our natural spaces.

ANDn the 1960s it had become a critically endangered species, with only 30 surviving pairs, all located in Spain. Following conservation efforts, recovery began in the 1980s at a rate of five new breeding pairs per year through 1994. By 2011, the global population of the species had increased to 324 pairs and exceeded half a thousand in 2015.

However, their threats are not over. Only three years later, in 2018, the number of pairs of this species decreased again to 407, which shows the fragility of its favorable evolution and the ups and downs to which this recovery is subjected. Today power lines, hunting and the loss of their preferred ecosystems are their main enemies.

It may interest you: Spanish imperial eagle: the raptor that narrowly escaped extinction