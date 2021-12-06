

They report the killing of penguin chicks and the destruction of nests of that species.

Photo: JUAN MABROMATA / . / .

The Government of the southern Argentine province of Chubut filed a complaint with the Justice for the slaughter of penguin chicks and the destruction of nests of that species of birds in a site near the protected natural area of ​​Punta Tombo, official sources reported Tuesday.

According to the provincial Executive, the death of animals is associated with the opening of a road and the construction of a fence electrified within a private property near the coast and a few kilometers north of Punta Tombo.

The Minister of Tourism and Protected Areas of Chubut, Néstor García, said that it is “an extremely serious fact” and a violation of the laws for the protection of fauna and natural resources, so the provincial government decided to present a criminal complaint to intervene the Justice.

García explained that it is an area of ​​”high density” with the presence of penguins “that is now cut in the middle by a road, and a wire with energy”, which means that “the penguin cannot go on to complete its cycle food ”.

The official declared that “the species, when it has its two young, one goes to look for food, the other stays to take care of the young, and it is a permanent transit, and was prevented from making that transit.”

For his part, the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of Argentina, Juan Cabandié, announced that the ministry under his charge will also file a criminal complaint for animal abuse.

“We are going to criminally denounce those responsible for the slaughter of penguins that occurred in Punta Tombo. This environmental damage is irreparable, “said the minister in a statement. Cabandié ordered the dispatch of the Environmental Control Brigade to the place to supervise the alleged infractions of the Argentine law for the conservation of fauna.

The biologist and president of the Global Penguin Society, Pablo García Borboroglu, who carries out investigation tasks at the request of the Chubut Government, determined that a wide trace has been opened in the place, approximately 700 meters long by about 3 meters wide, dismantling all native vegetation. According to the researcher, the trace crosses a nesting area of Magellanic penguins, including areas of high density of nests.

García Borboroglu confirmed the destruction of an estimated minimum number of 146 nests, both by crushing and subsequent compaction of the ground, and by the deposit of material extracted with a mechanical shovel on nests bordering the road.

“A total of 292 dead chicks and / or destroyed eggs are estimated, without still being able to estimate the number of adults that could have been crushed by the machines inside their nests ”, details the biologist’s research.

In addition to the electrified fencing that hinders the passage of birds, the researcher noted the presence of cattle over the nesting area, “which aggravates the impact on the penguin rookery.”

With information from DW.

