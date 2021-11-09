11/09/2021 at 16:03 CET

Thanks to the publication of the list of attendees to COP26 by the UN, it has been possible to know that the largest delegation does not correspond to any country, no matter how important it may be, but to the fossil fuel industry: oil, gas and coal. And it is that the lobby displaced to Glasgow by these companies includes 503 people, as has been announced by the conservation organization Global Witness.

This entity suspects that the 503 people from the oil, gas and coal industry accredited at the summit would have as their main objective to pressure in favor of the interests of these companies, so they consider that their presence at this global meeting should be prohibited. .

“The fossil fuel industry has spent decades denying the climate crisis and delaying action real money to stop its effects, which is why this has become such a big problem, & rdquor; noted Global Witness spokesman Murray Worthy.

This activist added that the influence of this oil lobby “is one of the main reasons why 25 years of talks on the climate within the UN have not led to real cuts in global emissions,” says the BBC.

Not even Brazil, which is one of the countries with the most accredited attendees (479), equals the delegation displaced by fossil fuel companies. Great Britain, which organizes the event in Glasgow, has 230 registered delegates.

To define someone as a member of the lobby of this industry, Global Witness, Corporate Accountability and other NGOs affirm that this role is played by all the people who are part of a commercial delegation or a group that represents the interests of oil and gas companies. gas.

Under this criterion, they identified a total of 503 people related to these interests in the official list of attendees to the summit.

Furthermore, they discovered that lobbyists are part of the delegations from 27 countries, including Canada and Russia.

Paradoxically, the fossil fuel lobby at COP26 is more numerous than the sum of the delegations from the eight countries most affected by climate change in the last 20 years.

More than 100 fossil fuel companies are represented at the summit, with 30 trade associations and organizations related to the sector, according to these entities.

One of the largest groups identified has been the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA), which has brought a total of 103 delegates to COP26, including three people from British Petroleum (BP).

“This is an association that has a huge number of fossil fuel companies among its members. Its agenda is driven by fossil fuel companies and serves the interests of companies in the sector& rdquor ;, Worthy explained.

“We are seeing the presentation of false solutions that appear to be climate action, but are actually preserving the status quo and preventing clear and simple actions to stop extracting fossil fuels, which we know is the real solution to the climate crisis & rdquor ;, he added.

The industry justifies its presence at the summit

Instead, IETA tolega that its raison d’être is to find the most efficient means on the market to reduce emissions. They claim that its members include fossil fuel companies, but also a wide variety of other sectors.

“We have law firms, project developers, people who are installing cleantech all over the world & mldr; They are also members of our association & rdquor ;, said Alessandro Vitelli, IETA spokesperson.

For this spokesperson, “it’s not about everything going to stop overnight And suddenly one day there are no more emissions from burning fossil fuels. There is a transition process underway and carbon markets are the best way to ensure that this happens & rdquor ;, he explained.

Conservation entities recall, by way of precedent, that the World Health Organization (WHO) did not take the tobacco ban seriously until all representatives of the tobacco industry were excluded from WHO meetings. For this reason, they ask that the same be done now with the lobby of the oil, gas and coal companies at the COP.

