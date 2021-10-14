It was a huge revelation for comic book fans when it was confirmed a couple of days ago that Jon Kent, Clark Kent’s son, is bisexual. A good part of the social networks published positive comments about this creative decision, however, there were others who agreed. Example of the above is John mandel, a member of the Republican Party, former Ohio State Treasurer and current US Senate candidate, who did not welcome Jon’s sexuality at all; made some controversial statements on networks and of course the criticism came quickly.

Months ago, Ethan Van Scriver spread the rumor about the bisexuality of Superman’s son and many fans trusted his words due to his long years of work in the comic industry. DC confirmed it a couple of days ago and many comic book fans celebrated, but not Mandel, who in his Twitter bio describes himself as “a protector of America’s Judeo-Christian foundations,” someone who in the past has been “censored by Facebook and Twitter” and claims to have been the first functionary in Ohio to openly support Donald trump. Through his Twitter account, the politician published a message about Jon Kent’s bisexuality:

Bisexual comics for children. They are literally trying to destroy America.

The post of Mandel It has been filled with negative comments, publications that criticize the official’s thinking and point him out for his discriminatory cut. That Jon Kent belongs to the LGBT community is a never-before-seen twist in Superman’s lore, but it also represents an important step in the fight for the dignified representation of this minority in the entertainment industry. Superman: Son of Kal-El # 5 is the comic in which we see Superman’s son alongside his love interest Jay Nakamura.

Although it is a little early to anticipate the facts, it is inevitable to wonder if at some point in the future we will see Jon Kent on the big screen. The truth is that the path of the current Superman in the cinema is not exactly brilliant; We are talking about the incarnation made by Henry Cavill, an actor who seems to have no hope of returning to the DC Extended Universe after his stint in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, a film that is not even seen as canonical by Warner Bros. The studio will probably develop a new story for The Man of Steel with another actor, leaving the adventure of the version played by unfinished. Cavill.

Below we present a series of tweets that criticize or make fun of the words of Mandel.

1) Who are ‘they’? 2) It is a bisexual comic, not a bisexual comic. 3) If a 44-year-old man doesn’t know that comics haven’t really been a ‘kid’ thing for almost 30 years, what else is he unaware of? 4) In the United States, more than 500,000 LGBTQ children attempted suicide last year, many because they felt lonely, as if there was no one like them to identify with. If this story even saves one life, it is far more true to the spirit of Superman than anything else you can do.

Wait for you to discover that Superman is also an undocumented immigrant.

Superman means Truth, Justice and the American way. Ergo, bisexuality is the American way, and Josh Mandel is a communist.

Here is the United States of America 1776-2021. Killed by gay Superman comics, what a shame.

I didn’t realize that America was so fragile that a bisexual Superman would destroy it.

Superman was created by a Canadian, so we are probably the ones who are planning the destruction of your country. No problem.

