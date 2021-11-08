This robot is capable of giving you a vaccine without a needle, and practically without realizing it.

The vaccination campaign is the only tool that humans have to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and it is that reaching the group immunity currently established in approximately 90% of those vaccinated is essential so that we can all return To the life we ​​had before

But a problem that many countries are experiencing is that they do not have sufficient health resources to provide the necessary vaccines to the population, while there are other countries that do have these resources, but are opposed by many people who do not want to be vaccinated , many of them for fear of needles.

So under this current situation, a startup from the University of Waterloo has presented the first robot capable of performing intramuscular injections, that is, able to get, for example, the vaccine against COVID-19 without the need for needles.

By name Cobionix, does not require a needle to administer a dose and instead uses a jet of high pressure liquid, which is not thicker than a human hair, to inject the contents of the vaccine into the tissue.

“We equipped Cobionix to use needleless injection technology and to demonstrate that patients can receive intramuscular injections, such as vaccines, without needles and without the involvement of a healthcare professional,” he says. Tim lasswell, co-founder and CEO of Cobionix.

It would be a much safer way to vaccinate people, since it would not require human intervention, being a fully autonomous robot without the need for a nearby operator to handle it.

The robot can scan the person’s identification documents before vaccinating to verify the type of vaccine that would apply. He would then proceed to find the best place on the patient’s body to vaccinate.

Cobionix would not only be aimed at the healthcare environment to give vaccines, but they also claim that it could be easily adapted to other industries such as clean technology.

However, it would be programmed to work by itself, being able to reduce the costs of robots and making them useful for a multitude of applications.

It is not a robot that is ready to go on the market now, because its managers say that it still has a couple of years of development left, but it could be very interesting in the future for any other vaccine that is required.