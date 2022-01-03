01/03/2022 at 08:00 CET

Astronomers have identified an unusual galactic nebula above the Milky Way: its diameter is almost 1 million times greater than the distance from Earth to the Sun and it contains a binary star system surrounded by a gigantic envelope that was ejected into space ago 500,000 years.

For the first time, scientists, based on a discovery by amateur scientists, have identified a new class of galactic nebulae.

Galactic nebulae are gigantic gas clouds found mainly in the arms of spiral galaxies, and in which stars are born.

The new research has succeeded in providing evidence for a fully developed layer of a common envelope system (CE), the common envelope phase of a binary star system.

Same wrap

The common envelope is the name given to a short-lived phase in the life of a binary star, during which two stars orbit within a single, shared envelope.

The common envelope is believed to be a vital process in the evolution of large numbers and a wide diversity of binary stars.

The common envelope is critical to also understanding the production of the most important cosmological standard candles, the closest known black holes, and the most promising stellar-mass gravitational wave sources.

Stellar evolution

An international team of astronomers from the University of Innsbruck in Austria, led by Stefan Kimeswenger, together with amateur scientists, has achieved a better understanding of stellar evolution with this discovery. Their results are published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

“Towards the end of their lives, normal stars inflate into red giant stars. Since a very large fraction of stars are in binary systems, this affects the evolution of both at the end of their lives, “explains Kimeswenger in a statement.

And he adds: “In close binary systems, the inflated outer part of a star merges as a common envelope around both stars. However, within this envelope of gas, the cores of the two stars are practically intact and continue to evolve. as independent individual stars & rdquor ;.

Fingerprint

Many binary star systems are known to be remnants of that evolution. Its chemical and physical properties serve as a fingerprint. Star systems had also already been discovered that are about to develop a common envelope due to their high specific brightness.

However, the fully developed envelope of a CE and its ejection into interstellar space, had not been observed in this way until now.

“These envelopes are of great importance for our understanding of the evolution of stars in their final phase. In addition, they help us understand how they enrich interstellar space with heavy elements, which in turn are important for the evolution of planetary systems, like ours, & rdquor; says Kimeswenger.

Unique discovery

The starting point of this unique discovery was a group of amateur astronomers from France and Germany: with painstaking work, they searched for historical celestial images in search of unknown objects in the digitized archives and discovered the fragment of a nebula, hidden in photographic plates of the 1980s.

With their finding, the group contacted international scientific experts, including the Department of Astro and Particle Physics at the University of Innsbruck, which has a lot of experience in this field.

By collecting and combining observations from the last 20 years, from public archives of various telescopes and with data from four different space satellites, the Innsbruck researchers were able to rule out their first assumption, namely the discovery of a planetary nebula caused by the planet. from the remains of dying stars.

Colossal diameter

The enormous extent of the galactic nebula became apparent with the help of measurements taken by telescopes in Chile. Scientists from the United States finally completed these observations with spectrographs.

“The diameter of the main cloud is 15.6 light years in diameter, almost 1 million times larger than the distance from Earth to the Sun and much larger than the distance from our Sun to its closest neighboring star. In addition, fragments up to 39 light years away have also been found. Since the object is slightly above the Milky Way, the nebula was able to develop largely without being disturbed by other clouds present in the surrounding gas & rdquor ;, explains Kimeswenger.

New class of galactic nebulae

By combining all this information, the researchers were able to create a model of the unusual galactic nebula: it consists of a close binary system of a 66,500 degree white dwarf star and a normal star with a mass slightly less than that of the Sun.

The two orbit each other in just 8 hours and 2 minutes and at a distance of just 2.2 solar radii. Due to the small distance, the companion star, with a temperature of only about 4,700 degrees, heats up strongly on the side facing the white dwarf, leading to extreme phenomena in the star’s spectrum and very regular variations in the brightness.

Since 1086?

Around both stars is a gigantic envelope consisting of the outer material of the white dwarf. With little more than one solar mass, this material is heavier than the white dwarf and its companion star and was ejected into space about 500,000 years ago.

Another part of the puzzle related to the discovery of the new class of galactic nebulae has yet to be solved, warns Stefan Kimeswenger.

“It is even possible that this system is related to an observation of novae by Korean and Chinese astronomers in 1086. In any case, the positions of the historical observations coincide very well with those of our object described here & rdquor ;, he concludes.

Reference

YY Hya and its interstellar environment. Stefan Kimeswenger et al. A&A, Volume 656, December 2021, Article Number A145. DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/202039787