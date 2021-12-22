

The egg was probably preserved by a sudden landslide that buried it.

A group of Chinese, Canadian and British scientists published an article on a fossilized dinosaur egg found in central China’s Jiangxi province that contains an embryo of 10.6 inches, picks up today the state chain CCTV.

The fossilized egg, elongated and 6.6 inches long, is about 70 million years old and contains one of the best preserved dinosaur embryo fossils, according to CCTV.

The embryo belongs to the suborder theropods, from the Triassic period, and is nestled inside the egg in a posture, with the head between the legs, that until now had only been detected in avian dinosaurs, according to the study.

Our little one has just arrived. Welcome Baby Yingliang, a gorgeous fossil dinosaur embryo preserved inside its egg!

You’re looking here at a baby dinosaur, not too long before it would have hatched. pic.twitter.com/NtXE8XODjT – Steve Brusatte (@SteveBrusatte) December 21, 2021

“This position is very similar to that of current birds when their eggs are about to hatch and we think that the dinosaurs would have hatched from their eggs in a similar way to that of the birds of our era,” said one of the scientists, Fion Ma Wai-sum, to the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post.

Ma explained to the newspaper that the fossil is further proof that today’s birds come from theropod dinosaurs.

According to Ma, the embryo was about 17 days old and her egg would have hatched at 21 days.

It is one of the best preserved dinosaur embryo fossils. (Image: Steve Brusatte)

The area in which the egg was found, in the municipality of Ganzhou, stands out for the many fossils, both of dinosaurs and of eggs and plants, that it houses.

The egg was bought in 2000 and spent 10 years in storage until research began on the occasion of the founding of the Natural History Museum of Stone in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen, of whose collection it is a part.

This team of scientists has spent three years studying the fossil and, according to Ma, the researchers will continue the analyzes, which will include X-ray techniques to learn more about the anatomy of the embryo and other parts of its body covered by stone.

