11/28/2021 at 11:22 CET

Research carried out by scientists at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks has discovered a method for detecting places where meteorites have impacted and where, however, no trace of such impact is visually visible for a long time. The discovery is called to significantly improve the location of meteorites not only on Earth, but also in other bodies in the Solar System.

The key, according to Professor Gunther Kletetschka, is in the low level of remanent magnetization that remains naturally in the rock that has been the subject of an impact.

Rocks that have not been altered by non-terrestrial or even artificial forces usually have between 2% and 3% magnetization natural remnant, which means that there is that proportion of magnetic mineral particles, generally magnetite, hematite or both at the same time.

Instead, Kletetschka found that samples collected at the site of a strong meteoric impact, such as the Santa Fe impact structure in New Mexico, they only contained less than 0.1% magnetism.

The researcher determined that the plasma created at the moment of the collision, together with a change in the behavior of the electrons in the atoms of the rocks, explain such a low level of magnetism.

The large Santa Fe impact structure was discovered in 2005 and is estimated to be approximately 1.2 billion years old. The site consists of easily recognizable broken cones, which are rocks arranged in a fan shape and radial fracture lines.

Broken cones are believed to only form when a rock is subjected to a high-pressure, high-speed shock wave, such as a meteor or nuclear explosion.

The finding made by this scientist From now on it will allow locating a place of impact even before the broken cones that reveal its existence are discovered., and it will also allow a better definition of the extension covered by these impacts, despite the fact that erosion has already erased any vestige of the crater that they left behind.

“When an impact occurs, it happens at tremendous speed,” says Kletetschka. “And as soon as a collision occurs at that speed, there is a transformation of kinetic energy into heat, steam and plasma. A lot of people tend to produce heat, maybe some melting and evaporation, but you don’t usually think of plasma & rdquor ;, he adds.

Plasma is a gas in which atoms have split into negative electrons and free-floating positive ions. “We were able to detect that plasma was created in the rocks during the impact & rdquor ;, he said.

Earth’s magnetic field lines traverse the entire planet. But the magnetic stability of rocks can be temporarily affected by a shock wave, as happens when an object is struck with a hammer, for example. Magnetic stability returns to the rock immediately after that shock wave passes.

In Santa Fe, the meteorite impact sent a massive shock wave through the rocks, just as expected. Kletetschka discovered that this shock wave altered the characteristics of atoms in rocks by modifying the orbits of certain electrons, causing their loss of magnetism.

Modifying the atoms would allow for rapid re-magnetization of the rocks, but Kletetschka also found that the impact of the meteorite had weakened the area’s magnetic field. In fact, there was no way the rocks would regain their previous magnetism 2% or 3%, even though they had the ability to do so.

This is due to the presence of plasma in the rocks, both on the impact surface and below it. This plasma increased the electrical conductivity of the rocks as they turned into steam and molten rock at the leading edge of the shock wave, temporarily weakening the ambient magnetic field.

“This plasma will protect the magnetic field and, therefore, the rock will only find a very small, residual field,” added the scientist.

Baseline Study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-01451-8