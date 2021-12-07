12/07/2021 at 08:00 CET

An international team of researchers, led by Harvard University, has documented for the first time a mysterious new state of matter, predicted 48 years ago by physicist Philip W. Anderson, in real material.

This state of matter, known like quantum spin liquid, causes electrons, believed to be nature’s indivisible building blocks, to shatter into pieces.

Quantum spin liquids are hidden in certain magnetic materials, but until now they have not been conclusively sighted in nature.

Their finding is described in an article published in the journal Science and marks a great step towards the possibility of producing this elusive state of matter at will, as well as obtaining a novel understanding of its mysterious nature, the researchers explain in a statement.

Quantum simulator

The researchers observed this liquid spin state of matter using a quantum simulator programmable that the laboratory developed in 2017.

The simulator is a kind of quantum computer that allows researchers to create programmable ways to design different interactions and entanglements between ultracold atoms. It is used to study a large number of complex quantum processes.

With that simulator, the researchers replicated the microscopic physics found in macroscopic systems (condensed matter), taking advantage of the freedom that the system’s programmability allows.

In this way they created their own geometric pattern, placing the atoms in a particular way so that they interacted and intertwined with each other. They were then able to measure and analyze the physical alliances (chains) that connect the atoms.

More robust qubits

The presence and analysis of these chains, which are called topological chains, revealed that quantum correlations were occurring in this material: the liquid quantum spin state of matter had emerged.

After confirming the presence of quantum spin liquids, the researchers looked at the possibility of applying this state of matter to create robust qubits, which would be resistant to noise and external interference, an important step towards the realization of reliable quantum computers.

Qubits are the fundamental building blocks on which quantum computers operate and the source of their massive processing power.

Unlike the bit, which can only have two values ​​(one or zero), the qubit can take several values ​​at the same time, that is, it manifests a quantum system with two simultaneous eigen states.

How to manipulate them

Quantum computers use qubits based on superconducting materials. However, these qubits are very fragile to any disturbance, which prevents exploiting the full potential of quantum computing. Hence the need for robust qubits.

The authors of this research conducted a proof of concept that showed that it is possible to create these robust quantum bits placing the quantum spin liquids in a special geometric matrix using the simulator.

The Harvard researchers will continue to work with the simulator to learn exactly how quantum spin liquids can be used to create those robust qubits.

What the new research has managed to figure out is how to create this topological qubit, but it has yet to demonstrate how it can be encoded and manipulated, the researchers note.

Culmination of a process

This research develops a previous one, carried out in 2016, which observed for the first time the "fingerprint" of the quantum spin liquid, in which electrons are broken.

The researchers measured the first signatures of these fractionated particles, known as Majorana fermions, in a two-dimensional material with a structure similar to graphene.

It is also related to other research, published this year, according to which machine learning, a branch of Artificial Intelligence, can delve into the behavior of quantum spin liquid and also determine which materials can or cannot be considered quantum spin liquid.

The new research culminates these previous efforts, not only to prove the existence of the quantum spin liquid, but also to harness it for more robust quantum computing.

Reference

ReferenceProbing topological spin liquids on a programmable quantum simulator. G. Semeghini et al. Science, Dec 2, 2021; Vol 374, Issue 6572, pp. 1242-1247. DOI: 10.1126 / science.abi8794

Top photo: pixi.org (CC0 Public Domain)