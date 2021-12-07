12/07/2021 at 12:49 CET

According to an international team of astronomers led by researchers from the Netherlands, 250 million light-years from Earth is a galaxy the size of our own Milky Way, but with a thousand times fewer stars, than lacks dark matter, the invisible substance that represents more than 80% of the matter in the universe.

According to a press release from the Royal Astronomical Society (RAS), it is possible that there are more galaxies without particles that do not absorb, reflect or emit light. The discovery in the galaxy AGC 114905 questions different established scientific notions regarding the behavior and presence of dark matter. The new study has been published on arXiv and approved for publication in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS).

Does dark matter unite galaxies?

Astronomers argue that dark matter functions as a “Invisible fabric & rdquor; that permeates the entire universe. Although it is impossible to see it, scientists can identify its location because it distorts the light of distant stars. According to this logic, as the distortion of light increases, the greater the concentration of dark matter in a given area.

Depending on the prevailing theories, not only the dark matter it would constitute about 85% of all the matter present in the universe, but its presence would also be essential for the galaxies to be preserved together and not “dilute & rdquor; or lose in the immensity of the cosmos, from the influence of gravitational attractions and other phenomena. Now the new research calls into question these established concepts.

No dark matter

After collecting data on the rotation of gas in the galaxy AGC 114905 for 40 hours between July and October 2020, using the telescope Very Large Array (VLA) located in New Mexico, United States, the group of astronomers was amazed to find that there were no traces of dark matter in the structure. The data obtained was clear: the gas movements in AGC 114905 could be fully explained only by the action of normal matter.

Although the theory predicts that there must be dark matter in AGC 114905, the scientists’ observations showed the opposite: the more they delved into their studies, the greater the difference between theory and observation. To avoid doubts they collated the data again, but the evidence of a dark matter free galaxy it only got stronger – was AGC 114905 a unique case or was there some bug?

In previous studies the presence of galaxies with a small amount of dark matter had been reported, but never a case in which the presence of the enigmatic substance was not recorded. At first, scientists thought that the galaxy AGC 114905 could have been stripped of dark matter by the influence of large nearby galaxies, but it was not difficult to dismiss this hypothesis: there are no such structures around it. AGC 114905.

Ultra-diffuse galaxies

AGC 114905 is a dwarf galaxy, but not because of its size but because of its luminosity: it has a minimum number of stars for its dimensions, determining its character as ultra diffuse galaxy.

In order to definitively confirm their observations, the astronomers in charge of the new study are analyzing data from another ultra-diffuse dwarf galaxy located in the same region of the cosmos that AGC 114905 occupies: if they obtain the same results, the presence of galaxies without Dark matter could seriously cast doubt on some of the few certainties that existed so far regarding the mysterious invisible substance.

Photo: Image of the galaxy AGC 114905. The galaxy’s stellar emission is shown in blue, while the green clouds show neutral hydrogen gas. The galaxy does not appear to contain dark matter, even after 40 hours of detailed measurements with state-of-the-art telescopes. Credit: Javier Román & Pavel Mancera Piña. CC BY 4.0 license.