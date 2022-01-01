01/01/2022 at 18:19 CET

.

The Local Police of Lliçà d’Amunt (Barcelona) discovered this New Year’s Eve the celebration of an orgy in a local house, in which there would be more than seventy people, thanks to two people who were going to participate in the party got the wrong property.

The agents received an alert, to which the newspaper El Mundo has had access, from a neighbor of the town, who explained that there was two people trying to enter your home.

When a police patrol arrived there and identified the suspects, they explained that they went to another house, where a party was being held, and that they had been in the wrong place.

As the capacity restrictions and the prohibition of illegal parties, the agents went to that house and found a celebration with between 50 and 70 people, not counting others that were in a floor, upstairs, “practicing sex“according to the police report.

In addition, the text indicates that they were “all Americans, with prostitutes”, who would have rented the house to welcome 2022, knowing the owner of the property what kind of party was going to be held there.

The local police produced a record of the numerous breaches of sanitary measures agreed by the Generalitat of Catalonia and passed a report to the Department of the Interior to process a sanctioning file in case of non-compliance with current regulations to prevent the spread of Covid.