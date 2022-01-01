01/01/2022 at 10:03 CET

JL Ferrer

An investigation by the University of Massachusetts Amherst (USA) has just answered one of the most persistent questions in historical climatology, environmental history and Earth sciences: What caused the Little Ice Age? The answer constitutes a true paradox: it was a previous episode of warming up.

The Little Ice Age was one of the coldest periods in the last 10,000 years and was particularly pronounced in the North Atlantic region.

This cold snap, whose precise chronology is still debated by academics, but which seems to have spread from the early fourteenth to the mid-nineteenth century, it was responsible for poor harvests, famines and pandemics across Europe, causing misery and the death of millions.

To date, the mechanisms that led to this severe climatic state have been inconclusive. However, a new article recently published in Science Advances offers an updated picture of the events that sparked the Little Ice Age. Surprisingly, the cooling appears to have been triggered by an unusually warm episode.

| wikipedia

When lead author Francois Lapointe, along with Raymond Bradley, began to carefully examine a 3,000-year reconstruction of North Atlantic sea surface temperatures, they noticed something surprising: There had been a sudden change from very warm conditions late from the 1300s to unprecedented cold conditions in the early 1400s, just 20 years later.

Using numerous detailed marine records, Lapointe and Bradley discovered that there was an abnormally strong northward warm water transfer in the late 1300s that peaked around 1380. As a result, the waters south of Greenland and the Nordic seas became much warmer than usual. “No one has seen this before,” says Lapointe.

The Atlantic ‘conveyor belt’

Normally, there is always a transfer of warm water from the tropics to the Arctic. It is a well known process called Atlantic Southern Overturning Circulation (AMOC), which is like a planetary conveyor belt.

Typically, warm water from the tropics flows north along the coast of northern Europe, and when it reaches higher latitudes and meets colder Arctic waters, it loses heat and becomes denser, which causes the water to sink to the bottom of the ocean. This deep-sea formation then flows south along the North American coastline and continues to circulate around the world.

But in the late 1300s, AMOC strengthened significantly, which meant that much more hot water than usual was moving north., which in turn caused a rapid loss of ice in the Arctic. Over the course of a few decades in the late 1300s and 1400s, large amounts of ice were dumped into the North Atlantic, not only cooling the North Atlantic waters, but also diluting their salinity, ultimately causing the AMOC to collapse. . It is this collapse that then triggered a substantial cooling.

Artistic recreation | Agencies

Between the 1960s and 1980s, we have also seen a rapid strengthening of AMOC, which has been linked to persistently high pressure in the atmosphere over Greenland. Lapointe and Bradley think that the same atmospheric situation occurred just before the Little Ice Age, but what could have triggered that persistent high pressure event in the 1380s?

The answer is in the trees

Lapointe discovered that the answer lies in the trees. Once the researchers compared their findings with a new record of solar activity revealed by radiocarbon isotopes conserved in tree rings, They found that unusually high solar activity was recorded in the late 1300s. This solar activity tends to generate high atmospheric pressure over Greenland.

At the same time, fewer volcanic eruptions were occurring on the ground, which means there was less ash in the air. A “cleaner” atmosphere meant that the planet responded better to changes in solar production. “Therefore, the effect of high solar activity on atmospheric circulation in the North Atlantic was particularly strong“Lapointe said.

Lapointe and Bradley have been wondering if such an abrupt cooling event could happen again in our era of global climate change. They point out that there is now much less sea ice in the Arctic due to global warming, so an event like the one in the early 15th century is unlikely to occur, involving the transport of sea ice.

Pieter Bruegel painting | Pieter bruegel

“But nevertheless, we have to be aware of the accumulation of fresh water in the Beaufort Sea (north of Alaska), which has increased by 40% in the last two decades. Its export to the subpolar North Atlantic could have a strong impact on ocean circulation, “Lapointe said.

Furthermore, persistent periods of high pressure over Greenland in summer have been much more frequent over the past decade and are linked to unprecedented melting of ice.

Climate models do not capture these events reliably and therefore We may be underestimating the future loss of ice from the ice sheet, with more fresh water entering the North Atlantic, which could lead to a weakening or collapse of the AMOC“The authors conclude that there is an urgent need to address these uncertainties.

Reference study: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abi8230